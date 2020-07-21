Opinion: How important is David Luiz to Arteta’s Arsenal?

David Luiz has been an integral first-team player since joining Arsenal from Chelsea last summer, but it hasn’t been plain sailing.
The Brazilian has come under the spotlight for suspect defending under Unai Emery, has been slammed for disgraceful dismissals, two of which came in very important fixtures with Chelsea and Manchester City, while he has also been praised for improvements under the new boss Mikel Arteta.
Despite the 33 year-old coming in for criticism and being slammed for shocking errors, he has remained a first-team player (when fit and not suspended of course).
We’ve now seen the new boss opt to switch the formation to favour the inclusion of Luiz, while accommodating the need for the extra protection of having him in defence, so why is he so integral to our side?
One would think that a centre-back had to be the player you rely on to make those last ditch tackles, and remain strong and focused in your defence, but that is not something that this experienced man can be relied on consistently.
Luiz is the man that you want on the ball to start of the counter-attack, the man that not only reads intelligently how best to carve open the out-of-shape defence, but can pick out a 40-yard pass and absolutely nail it.
He also represents a leader on the pitch, despite his errors, and is one that the players look up to for guidance, and as he showed after all-but gifting Manchester City the win after the resumption of football, is more than able to admit to his mistakes, and work on them.
His performance against City this weekend, in denying the free-flowing attacking force that they are any space to open up our defence to harm Emiliano Martinez in goal was simply outstanding.
Credit where credit it due, David Luiz can be the glue that holds a defence together, but it seems he just cant be one of only two centre-backs relied upon to clean up the mess.
Is Luiz the reason we have had to change formation to a back five? Will Arteta be forced to stick with the system in the long-term? Would a goalkeeper with more leadership qualities nullify the need for David in our side?
Patrick
David Luiz on his day is one of the best defenders in world football,a very good ball playing centre back. his only problem is the loss of concentration at times and his only weakness for me is the lack of pace.
His leadership qualities alone would not make Mikel bench him. I can’t imagine him on the bench when fit, he has been more good than bad this season people are just overly critical sometimes.
I am glad we have him…
As long as he plays like he did in Chelsea, he is welcome. Centerman i a 3-CB line, with two WB:s. I think Asn’l should play with five defenders this season through. Safety first. Defending is all. With players like Auba, Laca and Pepe there will always be chances for scoring goals. We have lost so many points during 2019-20 campaign just because we have been unable to defend a lead. Fourteen ties (14!) is 7 too much. If we had won seven more matches instead of playing 1-1 – it would mean 53 points plus 14… And here comes Johnny Einstein! That’s 67 points! Something else, I would say. 20-7-9 so far, with two left. Gunners had ended third.
Arteta, just like Guardiorla has always played a back 3. People call it a back 5, but in essence, it’s more offensive than a back 4 while also remaining defensively solid.
In a back 3, the fullbacks have a shorter distance to travel to join the attack and thus it’s as much a front 5 as it is a back 5 .
Before the break, Arteta was doing this by dropping Xhaka into LCB role every time we had the ball, allowing Bukayo to go ham creatively. It’s just more direct now with 3 permanent CBs
One swallow does not make a summer as they say, and while Luis was excellent against Man City,he has let the team down this season on numerous occasions.That said, he is undoubtedly a leader and seems to have the respect of his team mates and his Manager who work with him on a daily basis.The article correctly highlights the fact that Luis is far more comfortable in the centre of a back three than one of two CBs in a flat back four.His lack of pace in one for one situations is clear to all and while I can understand why Arteta has extended his contract for one season ,he is not the rock we need in the centre of defence .