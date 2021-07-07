Opinion: How long should Arsenal’s new signings get before they deliver?

Arsenal faces a defining summer and next season would probably be Mikel Arteta’s last to make a mark at the club.
The club has been on a downward spiral since 2018 when we finished outside the top four in Arsene Wenger’s last campaign in charge.
Unai Emery failed to get us back inside the Champions League places and we even failed to make the top seven last season, meaning no European football for us in the next campaign.
It is easy to see why we’re expected to sign several players in this transfer window ahead of next season.
The likes of Ben white and Houssem Aouar have been linked with a move to the Emirates and they would be joining a demanding atmosphere at the club.
What Arsenal fans want is a fast start to next season, but we have to consider the fact that most of our new signings are coming from different leagues and have been playing with tactical orientations that differs from what Mikel Arteta’s players have.
They would need time to deliver the results we all want.
However, no matter the number of new signings that join the club, we still expect the Gunners to at least deliver the top four next season.
How many months do you think a new signing would need before they settle down and start producing results?
An article from Ime
Wot new signings
yeah, lol.
Sterling dive wins it for England.
Apparently, it is going home but has never been home like a baby orphan.
Sterling and Kane are an absolute embarrassment to football and terrible role models for the youth.
Both of them are serial divers, Kane being the more pathetic of the two in general.
that pen call is so bad, lmao. sterling was falling down the entire time.
Have to agree… and just think it won’t be long before they’re both knighted… they already have MBEs….
Everyone complains about ESL but seems perfectly content with Uefa’s corruption, I don’t understand it.
If it’s not clear that Uefa are trying to hand England the trophy then you are in serious denial. How many away games have they played again? Both semi finals and final at Wembley, I mean come on….
i think it’s just general incompetence this time. uefa has tried to avoid wembley games for years until recently.
It’ll depend on their price tags. I expect a 40+ M attacker to immediately make a big contribution like Alexis Sanchez
A 40+ M CB had better play like Bonucci or Chiellini. Whereas a 40+ M DM should play like Makalele or Fernandinho
Diving!?
I’ve been watching diving in continental Europe since the 70’s. Par for the course. If you can’t beat them .. join them at their own game
Very honourable morals Sue, game needs more fans like you.
Sterling and Kane are two of the best divers in Europe, if it’s anyone’s own game it’s theirs.
when kane dives against us next time i’m sure everyone will be fine with it 😜
🤣
I hate it
But as I said, I’ve watched English teams in European comps way back completely take advantage of
Very droll
But countless times English teams got absolutely terrible decisions against them
It’s ugly and not in the spirit of the game but it’s here to stay in international and home leagues
In an environment like this less than 5 days, because most ignorant fans have unrealistic expectations. I’m not among them so I will say 6 days, 6 hours and 6 minutes, that’s all they get 🤣🤣
*OT
England had better up their game considerably. Because Italy is going to run right through em…
In other words they need to dive more!! (If that’s possible)
@Sue
The Italians are gonna be “body surfing” across the pitch…There’s a video out where Immobile goes down outside the box, holding his ankle and rolling around, screaming in agony. Then his team scores and he hopes right up and runs to celebrate the goal. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
🤣🤣 cheating sods the lot of them, couldn’t help but laugh at it though!
The ref will have a very busy night on Sunday.. I hope it’s the German guy, he’s quality!!
On the original question, if they come from outside the league 6months to a year. From the premiership a month or two to settle into a new environment and style of play. Also depending on the position they play and age too, some younger players adapt far quicker. It’s hard to judge
I’m Norwegian, but I have been in love with English football since the 70s. It’s time for football coming home, but Italy will be a dangerous opponent 🇳🇴🏴
Kane had a perfect penalty decision overturned earlier, so why all the moaning about the one given?
VAR looked at it and agreed with the decision, so what is the problem?
England are through to the final and haven’t we been told that decisions are evened out over a season/competition?
Anyone remember Frank Lampards equaliser being ruled a no goal against Germany?
FOOTBALL’S COMING HOME – HOPEFULLY TO THE EMIRATES AND ENGLAND 👋👋👋👋👋👋
var did not agree with the decision. it is there to overturn if there is an obvious error. they determined the ref did not make an obvious error, not that they were fouls or not. There was contact on Sterling and thats the only reason the call stood. That Kane pen I simply disagree on, ball was won fairly enough and there was some followthrough but not a foul. Think there’s a better debate for that one than the pretty ridiclous sterling one.
As for the articles question, it has to be immediately…. if we judge in the same way as we have previously.
No-nonsense 👌
4 hours 16 minutes.
😆
No complaints about cheats today Jon Fox. Must be those foreigners. Italy vs England. Something to look forward to. Cynical Italians vs sturdy English professions willing to take a hit for the team. Seriously though, its going to be a great game regardless. And my appetite for the new season is also beginning to wet. what a difference a crowd makes. Hopefully with a full stadium the b.s. football from Arteta will be taken to account.
Can’t you just support him and the team ?
It’s a relentless barrage of abuse before a ball has been kicked
Will always support the tne Arsenal.