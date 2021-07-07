Opinion: How long should Arsenal’s new signings get before they deliver?

Arsenal faces a defining summer and next season would probably be Mikel Arteta’s last to make a mark at the club.

The club has been on a downward spiral since 2018 when we finished outside the top four in Arsene Wenger’s last campaign in charge.

Unai Emery failed to get us back inside the Champions League places and we even failed to make the top seven last season, meaning no European football for us in the next campaign.

It is easy to see why we’re expected to sign several players in this transfer window ahead of next season.

The likes of Ben white and Houssem Aouar have been linked with a move to the Emirates and they would be joining a demanding atmosphere at the club.

What Arsenal fans want is a fast start to next season, but we have to consider the fact that most of our new signings are coming from different leagues and have been playing with tactical orientations that differs from what Mikel Arteta’s players have.

They would need time to deliver the results we all want.

However, no matter the number of new signings that join the club, we still expect the Gunners to at least deliver the top four next season.

How many months do you think a new signing would need before they settle down and start producing results?

An article from Ime