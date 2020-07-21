Opinion: I am not a pessimist, but there is no way that Ozil can do a Xhaka

Mikel Arteta has recently pointed out Granit Xhaka’s turnaround at the Emirates as one that Mesut Ozil and Matteo Guendouzi can look at and possibly replicate (Goal).

I have enjoyed how Xhaka has turned his career around and I am happy that we didn’t sell him in the last transfer window.

One day, I believe that Xhaka might become our captain again, but I cannot say that Ozil will enjoy such a turnaround in fortune at the Emirates.

I do understand why Arteta would leave the door open for Ozil to get to play for us again, however, I do not think that the German has anything else to offer us.

The way that Arsenal plays right now is at odds with the kind of football that the German is effective at.

Make no mistake, Ozil was one of the most talented players of his generation and he may even have something to offer to another team.

However, he will not be able to make himself a high-pressing player at this stage of his career.

The German has never shown the willingness to run around on the pitch, and I don’t think that will change anytime soon.

The best option for both parties would be for him to be offloaded as soon as possible.

An article from Ime