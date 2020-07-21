Opinion: I am not a pessimist, but there is no way that Ozil can do a Xhaka

Mikel Arteta has recently pointed out Granit Xhaka’s turnaround at the Emirates as one that Mesut Ozil and Matteo Guendouzi can look at and possibly replicate (Goal).
I have enjoyed how Xhaka has turned his career around and I am happy that we didn’t sell him in the last transfer window.
One day, I believe that Xhaka might become our captain again, but I cannot say that Ozil will enjoy such a turnaround in fortune at the Emirates.
I do understand why Arteta would leave the door open for Ozil to get to play for us again, however, I do not think that the German has anything else to offer us.
The way that Arsenal plays right now is at odds with the kind of football that the German is effective at.
Make no mistake, Ozil was one of the most talented players of his generation and he may even have something to offer to another team.
However, he will not be able to make himself a high-pressing player at this stage of his career.
The German has never shown the willingness to run around on the pitch, and I don’t think that will change anytime soon.
The best option for both parties would be for him to be offloaded as soon as possible.
An article from Ime
I think i agree with you, am not sure he has the fight in him
Arteta doesn’t seem to want to use no 10 formation again. He prefers to use 3-4-3 and 4-3-3 currently, with Lacazette as a false nine
This is similar to Klopp’s 4-3-3 and Arteta uses Aubameyang/ Pepe as inverted wingers or inside forwards. I don’t think a traditional no 10 like Ozil could play in such system, unless he’s able to play as a half-winger like Coutinho
Coutinho thrives as a half-winger/ mezzala/ right CM in Klopp’s 4-3-3, but he failed as a true winger at Barcelona and Bayern. We have never tried Ozil as a half-winger or mezzala, but I think he’s more interested in politics now
Agree. he doesnt have the will, knows he wont get another contract, and will simply collect his paychecks and leave. And its been that way for a few years now. He’s here for the money, and the club made a very obvious mistake re-signing him to such a ludicrous deal. No team can afford him either and China obviously will never allow him to play for any club team over there.
I’m a pessimist, and I don’t know what “do-a-xhaka” means. Granit Xhaka have so much to prove before he can be said have improved enough to be an Asn’l starting XI. He was great against City, surprisingly, very good indeed. He looked little like Thomas Partey vs Liverpool at Anfield on the 11th of March in CL. But he must be much more consistent, play like this match after match, to convince a pessimist. If he do, we all be happy. We need both a Granit Xhaka at the top of his performance – and Thomas Partey. Then Gunners could be dangerous to all teams. That is: Beat Liverpool and Man City again, and again.
The reason that we are No.10 on the log is to trust guys like Xhaka. How can a master of back passes be trusted this much to help Arsenal to reach greater hights? Stick with Xhaka and tell me our position at the end next season
I think we need to rotate, if he is the best available, I would play him. Fans are harsh on him in my opinion due tobhigh wage and racism and because like most Arsenal players, they were disappointing until very few matches.
With that said, I would still offload him when I can.