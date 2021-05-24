Opinion: I still don’t believe Pepe has what it takes and I’d gladly take Zaha in the summer

Nicolas Pepe scored twice as Arsenal beat Brighton in their last Premier League game of the season.

The Ivorian has mostly flattered to deceive since he has been on the books of the Gunners.

Arsenal was advised by their manager at the time, Unai Emery, to sign Wilfried Zaha instead, but they brought in Pepe in a record-breaking deal.

He came with so many expectations and faltered in his first campaign at the club.

We all expected him to shine in the just-concluded campaign, but he couldn’t even make the team at some points.

He scored five league goals in his first season at the club and 10 in the just concluded one.

His inconsistent form is one reason why Arsenal isn’t playing European football next season.

In a bid to salvage their season, he has scored two goals each in his last two games for the club.

It seems he is now in good form and it’s easy to think he would start the next campaign the same way.

But I don’t think that is guaranteed to be the case. I reckon he is in fine form now because the transfer market is reopening and would want to remain at the club.

In my opinion, he will return to his normal inconsistent self at the start of next season.

Zaha hasn’t had the best of seasons, but I still believe that he would be a better fit for the Gunners.

I also reckon we would be better off with both wingers on our team if we land Zaha in the summer and kept Pepe.

An article by Ime