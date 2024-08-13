Opinion – I still don’t understand why Arsenal haven’t secured Ivan Toney yet?

WHY HAVE WE NOT MADE A MOVE FOR BRENTFORD MAN?

Arsenal all through the window have been linked to many players, each of them possessing their own unique profile and playing style. However, one player who I think is compatible with the way we want to play has to be Ivan Toney.

He’s a player who mixes the right number of skills to be a lethal force going forward, he’s technically gifted, has great hold up play, Brilliant in the air and a clinical finisher as well, he really is an all-actions player. Given the price at which he could be available this summer, it would be almost unforgivable of us not to explore the possibility of signing him.

Looking at the current profiles of strikers we have at the club, it is clear to see that we do not have an imposing number 9 who can assert himself on the opposition’s backlines and net upward of 20-30 goals a season. Ivan Toney is someone very much capable of achieving that total, especially in an Arsenal kit.

The importance of having a striker who can score goals cannot be overemphasized, we currently lack a natural finisher (who’s a striker) in our starting lineup. With the strikers we currently are able to only provide a more facilitative role within the squad.

In this never-ending search for glory, success and failure could be down to the finest of margins and having something better in our squad, no matter how little could go a long way for our aspirations.

Therefore, having a player of Toney’s profile leading the line could be all we just need to finally go the distance and win major silverware.

He is the one player we need right now…

KENNETH BENJAMIN

