Opinion – I still don’t understand why Arsenal haven’t secured Ivan Toney yet?

WHY HAVE WE NOT MADE A MOVE FOR BRENTFORD MAN?
Arsenal all through the window have been linked to many players, each of them possessing their own unique profile and playing style. However, one player who I think is compatible with the way we want to play has to be Ivan Toney.
He’s a player who mixes the right number of skills to be a lethal force going forward, he’s technically gifted, has great hold up play, Brilliant in the air and a clinical finisher as well, he really is an all-actions player. Given the price at which he could be available this summer, it would be almost unforgivable of us not to explore the possibility of signing him.
Looking at the current profiles of strikers we have at the club, it is clear to see that we do not have an imposing number 9 who can assert himself on the opposition’s backlines and net upward of 20-30 goals a season. Ivan Toney is someone very much capable of achieving that total, especially in an Arsenal kit.
The importance of having a striker who can score goals cannot be overemphasized, we currently lack a natural finisher (who’s a striker) in our starting lineup. With the strikers we currently are able to only provide a more facilitative role within the squad.
In this never-ending search for glory, success and failure could be down to the finest of margins and having something better in our squad, no matter how little could go a long way for our aspirations.
Therefore, having a player of Toney’s profile leading the line could be all we just need to finally go the distance and win major silverware.
He is the one player we need right now…
KENNETH BENJAMIN
Because we ain’t interested in him. Never will be. Period
He’s not a game changer if you ask me
I agree with virtually everything in this article. However, Edu & MA have apparently long ago decided not to add Toney to the club for reasons only definitely known to them at this point. Even back over a year ago, I personally came to the belief, primarily due to several of his direct quotes, that he would not be a long-term good fit for the club in ways not directly related to his abilities on the pitch. In any case, I respect that it has to be the decision of KSE, Edu, and MA one way or the other.
No club appears to be keen to sign Tony, it’s not just Arsenal.
zero goals in last 13 PL games, any more questions?
that kills Arsenal title charge stone dead
clinical, elite, prolific he ain’t
He played 13 games for Arsenal? Who knew.
you know what I mean, if Arsenal striker has a 13 game goal drought in last 13 games of a PL title charge we are dead, no question
Arsenal can not have that, for Toney to play someone else doesn’t, I guess that is Havertz, in the same last 13 PL games Havertz delivered a far superior output
‘new striker’ takes Arsenal from 2nd to toppling Man C apparently, Toney in the shop window zero goals from last 13 PL games does not do that – if you think he does then you are entitled to that opinion, my opinion is Toney is not better than Havertz, and by a distance
I’m hoping that Havertz continues to improve as a #9 and be a very effective big man in the middle. He showed incredible skills with Chelsea and it seems there’s a great finisher just begging to emerge.
If you believe as I do that Arteta has improved players then there is no reason to think that Havertz won’t get better. For all those he hasn’t markedly improved I feel they were already as good as they were going to be.
Toney appeared to be on the crest of a wave until it came crashing down. He has been the master of his misfortune and knowing how Arteta and Edu feel about harmony etc then I think he has missed his chance. Brentford must feel terribly let down
I beleive what his agent wants as a financial package is what is putting clubs off.
He’s a decent player but is he worth taking a chance on
The Saudi’s are rumoured to be interested and have the money to take a chance