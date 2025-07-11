Opinion: “I Think They’re Worried” Former EPL Striker on Arsenal’s Transfer Hesitation

Arsenal are currently leading the race to sign Swedish international Viktor Gyökeres, but have yet to finalise a deal with Sporting CP. Despite agreeing personal terms with the striker, negotiations between the two clubs have reportedly stalled, with Sporting standing firm on their valuation.
This delay has prompted former Premier League striker Troy Deeney to question whether Arsenal are truly convinced by Gyökeres as the solution to their striking issues.
Deeney casts doubt over Arsenal’s conviction
Speaking on TalkSPORT’s Kick Off show, the ex-Watford captain expressed his scepticism:
“I don’t think they’re sold on Gyökeres. I really don’t.”
Deeney then compared Arsenal’s approach to Liverpool’s swift deal for Florian Wirtz, a signing that could reportedly rise to £116 million. He suggested that if Arsenal were fully sold on Gyökeres, the deal would already be done.
“Because you’d just go and get him, you get it done (if Arsenal were really keen),” he said.
“The same way that Liverpool did with Wirtz, [they] just went: ‘Bang, go and get him, get it finished.’ I think they’re worried that he’s not, not only the short-term answer, but not the long-term answer.”
Is Arteta’s stubbornness holding things back?
Deeney also suggested that Mikel Arteta’s own personality might be complicating matters:
“This is my opinion – I think Arteta is a little bit stubborn at this moment in time because everyone’s been calling for it [to sign a striker]. If he does that and then wins it [the Premier League], it’s going to be like: ‘Oh, we told you that’.
“It’s not going to be his thing. There’s a little element of stubbornness and [a feeling of]: ‘We could do it our way’. I find it interesting that we’re seeing more talk with Madueke – that looks like it’s closer to being done than the strikers.”
Arsenal’s need for a conventional number nine has been clear for some time. Although the club explored the market in the summer of 2024, they ultimately pulled back after missing out on Benjamin Šeško.
With strong links this summer to traditional centre-forwards, including Gyökeres, a different outcome appears more likely. Still, as ever, things can change quickly in the transfer window.
What do you make of Troy Deeney’s comments? Do you think Arteta could be the issue? Your opinions in the comments are much appreciated!
Benjamin Kenneth
Deeney mentions Liverpool’s deal for Wirtz appears quicker, but we shouldn’t forget they had two offers rejected before the third was accepted so there was clearly quite a lot of negotiations before final agreement.
Each transfer is different though. Some are very quick, others very slow and most somewhere in between, I guess. The Gyokeres deal, if it goes ahead, is probably going to fall into the second category by the time it’s done. However, there is still adequate time to complete it and others.
I don’t think comparing Liverpool and Wirtz with us trying to sign Gykores is relevant at all. Arsenal went after Rice.
Not every transfer is simple. The so called gentleman’s agreement wasn’t. As far as I can tell, if Arsenal aren’t intending to sign Gykores, why would Berta spend the weekend negotiating in Portugal? There appears no be a stumbling block regarding the set up of the contract.
I can’t believe that Arteta is being stubborn on this issue. He maybe on some issues but he has a sporting director taking care of it and the buck, in this instance, stops with him.
Things were spoilt when we didn’t sign Delap for 30m. This Gyokeres is he two times and half better than Delap? 70m v 30m. I surely don’t think so. Dealp knows the league better than Gyo. Delap plays longer years with increasing maturity. Imagine what Chelsea will do with 3 no. 9s Pedro Jackson and Delap. Arsenal don’t have 1. It might be difficult but not impossible (Chelsea are erratic in transfers) if we approach Chelsea asap to sell us Delap in money plus Nwaneri deal.
Chelsea signed Joao Pedro as the first choice striker and Delap will be second choice, comparing both of them to Gyokeres might look like trying to mix water and paraffin Pedro has lots of experience in epl Delap come from championship just like Gyokeres some years back but Gyokeres is a much better striker and remember arsenal have Havertz and Jesus who is injured as of now as back ups.
What the hell are you on about. Why would we get rid of Nwaneri, it’s totel nonsense
Nobody could beat Chelsea’s seven-year contract offer for Delap
I really don’t get why Arteta doesn’t step in and make the transfer happen. Personally I think Berta wants Gyokeres but Arteta is having a tantrum and throwing his rattle out of the cot and doesn’t want Gyokeres. We all see how emotional Arteta is on the touchline. Personally I think Gyokeres is very much who we need and I am beginning to see Arteta as a nearly man. I don’t think he can lead us to the gold of the EPL….he’ll always come 2nd.
I’m sure Arsenal are worried about Gyokeres’ age and aerial ability compared to his price tag
His productivity was inflated by his penalties and free-kicks, which he wouldn’t get at Arsenal
They might’ve also seen how the other CFs like Bas Dost, Darwin Nunez and Goncalo Ramos flopped when playing in other leagues
OT: From BBC website:
“Crystal Palace have been demoted to the Conference League next season with Nottingham Forest set to replace them in the Europa League, Uefa have ruled.
The governing body’s decision stems from Palace breaching its multi-club ownership rules.”
Wow! The possible transfer of Eze even more likely now?
You really have to feel sorry for them even though they’re more likely to get further in the Conference League
That will have zero bearings
Funny how Manchester City played in the Champions League along with Gerona who if I’m not mistaken are affiliated with City.
One rule for one and different rules for everyone else me thinks.
I hope Palace appeal and win it.
Genuinely couldn’t care less what Troy Deeney thinks. He has no insight, no special knowledge, and a fairly rudimentary grasp on the English language. He’s spouting nonsense, no different to a comment from a random nobody on an internet forum. Not worth reporting on.