Opinion: “I Think They’re Worried” Former EPL Striker on Arsenal’s Transfer Hesitation

Arsenal are currently leading the race to sign Swedish international Viktor Gyökeres, but have yet to finalise a deal with Sporting CP. Despite agreeing personal terms with the striker, negotiations between the two clubs have reportedly stalled, with Sporting standing firm on their valuation.

This delay has prompted former Premier League striker Troy Deeney to question whether Arsenal are truly convinced by Gyökeres as the solution to their striking issues.

Deeney casts doubt over Arsenal’s conviction

Speaking on TalkSPORT’s Kick Off show, the ex-Watford captain expressed his scepticism:

“I don’t think they’re sold on Gyökeres. I really don’t.”

Deeney then compared Arsenal’s approach to Liverpool’s swift deal for Florian Wirtz, a signing that could reportedly rise to £116 million. He suggested that if Arsenal were fully sold on Gyökeres, the deal would already be done.

“Because you’d just go and get him, you get it done (if Arsenal were really keen),” he said.

“The same way that Liverpool did with Wirtz, [they] just went: ‘Bang, go and get him, get it finished.’ I think they’re worried that he’s not, not only the short-term answer, but not the long-term answer.”

Is Arteta’s stubbornness holding things back?

Deeney also suggested that Mikel Arteta’s own personality might be complicating matters:

“This is my opinion – I think Arteta is a little bit stubborn at this moment in time because everyone’s been calling for it [to sign a striker]. If he does that and then wins it [the Premier League], it’s going to be like: ‘Oh, we told you that’.

“It’s not going to be his thing. There’s a little element of stubbornness and [a feeling of]: ‘We could do it our way’. I find it interesting that we’re seeing more talk with Madueke – that looks like it’s closer to being done than the strikers.”

Arsenal’s need for a conventional number nine has been clear for some time. Although the club explored the market in the summer of 2024, they ultimately pulled back after missing out on Benjamin Šeško.

With strong links this summer to traditional centre-forwards, including Gyökeres, a different outcome appears more likely. Still, as ever, things can change quickly in the transfer window.

What do you make of Troy Deeney’s comments? Do you think Arteta could be the issue? Your opinions in the comments are much appreciated!

Benjamin Kenneth

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…