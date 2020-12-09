Opinion: I would take Mourinho-type football over what we have now if it brings results

Arsenal has prided themselves with playing beautiful possession-based attacking football for much of the last 30 years.
Arsene Wenger created an identity for the Gunners when he became their manager and possession-based football has very much been a part of Arsenal’s game till now.
Mikel Arteta has come in and continued with some of the Frenchman’s legacy, but Sunday’s Premier League game against Tottenham showed that no matter how long you have done something, it does not mean you do not change and adapt going forward.
Arsenal hasn’t won the Premier League since 2004, as a matter of fact, it was Jose Mourinho who stopped them from defending their league title that season.
The Special One has hardly changed his style of play and on Sunday, Arsenal were victims again.
His Tottenham side allowed Arsenal to control all the possession while they broke on the counter and scored twice with no need to hold possession.
We had the most possession and other positive things in that game, but we lost the match to a team that had a “negative tactic”.
To be honest, we have had too many years of underachievement to care about what brand of football our team is playing.
I think we need to focus more on the results that we’re getting now more than the style of football that our team plays.
If Arteta will not change his style to get the wins, he might need to be fired while we hire a manager like Max Allegri who can come in and get us trophies.
An article from Ime
12 CommentsAdd a Comment
Hahaha
On the same blog before we hire MA, articles were flashing that how we can’t bear Jose’s style of play. And even after hiring MA so many articles why MA’s appointment is better than Jose.
Such a U turn
None of our articles are “U-Turns” unless they are both written by the same writer. We can have three different opinions on the same subject posted on the same day! If you are under the impression that only one writer does all the articles on JA then you are badly mistaken!
And even “the same writer” could change his opinion on a subject over a few days, never mind a whole year later…
Here we go once again with yet another hasty unthinking fan wanting MA out! How, I pity these brand of unthinking fans who think that constantly changing managers while the REAL PROBLEM OF KROENKE is still there, will make any difference. We need a new OWNER, not a new manager, you unthinking fans who want MA out.
OUR MOST IMPORTANT SIGNING IS Dangote, and then but only then, the MANY new players we badly need has a chance of happening.
I HAVE COUNTLESS TIMES SAID THAT OUR SQUAD IS A POOR ONE AND HALF THE TEAM NEEDS UPGRADING. THAT WILL NOT HAPPEN UNDER KROENKE.
Common sense reality!
Just because Mourinho does not play possession based football and is winning does not mean Arsenal should abandon our philosophy of playing attacking football. First and foremost, the current Arsenal team does not have the players or tactics or the right formation to play proper possession based attacking football, the Wenger way which brought so much success to our Club and established Arsenal as a identity and attracted millions of fans round the world to our beautiful Club. Secondly I dont think Arteta has the mindset to play proper possession based attacking football, the Wenger way, because he still imbibes defensive thoughts in our players as is evident by their sideways and backward passing. He is too scared to play free flowing football and has instructed players to not concede first rather than go on attack. If Arsenal plays the real Arsenal way with the proper players, formation and tactics than Arsenal will beat Mourinho’s teams on any day. Abondoning our very fundamental philosophy of playing would be detrimental to the success of the Club. Rather the Club should look at ways and means to getting back to our originality.
gunnerforlife
Do we even have the players to play counter-attacking football?
Do you honestly think we our players can link up the way Kane and Son did against us and have been doing this season?
Look, I am DONE deluding myself we have a good team, WE DON’T!
Partey was unfit and was still our best player, look at Gabriel too. That class will show without effort IF you are a good player.
David Silva, Santi Cazorla to name just two makes unbelievable impact EFFORTLESSLY just like Partey dare I say young Saka.
Do you honestly believe Arteta told our players to pass sideways?
How can you play the “real Arsenal way” without “proper players” like you said- you are contradicting yourself mate. We do not have the proper players period!
Are their coaches that can bring the best out of our current players?
Our players are good enough to be among the top 4.
The only area we lack is the attack and central midfield.
Only Kroenke can make us win the title by investing at least 300 million pounds, but is that amount of money easy for anybody to throw into an investment project?
It takes passion and a shrewd business man to do that.
S.J
You said our players are good enough to be among the top 4 and then go on to say “The only area we lack is the attack and central midfield.”
Don’t you think this is another ridiculous contradiction especially when you consider the FACT that the MIDFIELD and the ATTACK is the most part of any team and also where our own problem lies??
So how is our team good enough for the top4?
Is the most important part of any team****
Disappointing that fans believe in short term gains then long term aims.
Just like in life, these people want their candy now and cant wait for dessert to bake!
Short terms are not what I am interested in!
Let me ask this question
Would you want to achieve your goals in life by being negative?
Is that rewarding for you? If so then ask yourself why you accept this for yourself?
I would gladly in January sell/release Ozil Socritis Mustafi Luiz Kolasinac Xhaka Bellerin Willian Pepe Lacazette Aubameyang and send Ceballos back.
Make 210m on sales
Save 95m on salaries
Total 305m.
Give Arteta 300m to buy 6 players of his choice average of 40m per player and 60m for salaries.
Team.
Leno Runnerson
Tierney Saka Soares Niles Chambers Holding Gabriel Mari Saliba
Partey Elneny Guendouzi
Willock Nelson Martinelli
Aubameyang Nketia Balogun
Six new additions.
Sell Aubameyang.
Make Leno Captain with Partey and Gabriel vice captains.
Trophies are not guaranteed with any manager. Just ask Man U, whos has spent “billions” on players and different managers since Ferguson, and no real success in the league to show for it.