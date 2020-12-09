Opinion: I would take Mourinho-type football over what we have now if it brings results

Arsenal has prided themselves with playing beautiful possession-based attacking football for much of the last 30 years.

Arsene Wenger created an identity for the Gunners when he became their manager and possession-based football has very much been a part of Arsenal’s game till now.

Mikel Arteta has come in and continued with some of the Frenchman’s legacy, but Sunday’s Premier League game against Tottenham showed that no matter how long you have done something, it does not mean you do not change and adapt going forward.

Arsenal hasn’t won the Premier League since 2004, as a matter of fact, it was Jose Mourinho who stopped them from defending their league title that season.

The Special One has hardly changed his style of play and on Sunday, Arsenal were victims again.

His Tottenham side allowed Arsenal to control all the possession while they broke on the counter and scored twice with no need to hold possession.

We had the most possession and other positive things in that game, but we lost the match to a team that had a “negative tactic”.

To be honest, we have had too many years of underachievement to care about what brand of football our team is playing.

I think we need to focus more on the results that we’re getting now more than the style of football that our team plays.

If Arteta will not change his style to get the wins, he might need to be fired while we hire a manager like Max Allegri who can come in and get us trophies.

An article from Ime