Opinion: If Arsenal want immediate success they may have to sacrifice the youngsters

Success is achievable for any club and that is the beauty of football and one reason every team has fans.

Arsenal is traditionally one of the biggest clubs in England, but they have been on a steady decline in recent seasons.

After finishing last season outside the European places, finishing next season inside the top four is the minimum expectation for Mikel Arteta’s side.

However, we can even achieve more and I mean as much as winning the Premier League next season, it would only cost us a lot more money.

Teams like Chelsea and Manchester City have shown us that money buys success in football.

They have used spending money as one way of getting the better of their competitors repeatedly and it is a format that I think will work perfectly for Arsenal as well.

I know we don’t have an owner that will splash the cash, but we can raise the money from our current squad.

Chelsea made some good money from selling Eden Hazard, who was arguably their best player and they won the Champions League by spending the transfer fee on quality players.

Liverpool sold Philippe Coutinho and spent the transfer fee on some top players who transformed them into European and English champions.

Instead of waiting for Kroenke, we can cash in on the likes of Bukayo Saka, Joe Willock and Emile Smith Rowe to fund a summer spree.

Their transfer fees can help Arteta land the experienced targets that will bring instant success to Arsenal.

That is an unpopular opinion, I admit, however, that is the price that will have to be paid if immediate success is your demand.