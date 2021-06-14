Opinion: If Arsenal wants to keep their youngsters then they shouldn’t expect an immediate turnaround

Arsenal has an important summer to look forward to as we attempt to sign the right players to help us make the top four next season.

We will not play European football in the next campaign because of a poor 2020/2021 season and have to avoid a repeat of that.

I said yesterday that we have to cash in on some of our young talents and use the funds to sign experienced heads that can bring instant success to this club.

Not everyone agreed with my opinion, with some showing a lack of trust in our recruitment process and others pointing out that Liverpool and Chelsea sold older players to bankroll their spending sprees.

It is non-negotiable that we get things right this summer and if we don’t want to sell to buy, then I am afraid we shouldn’t expect things to change anytime soon.

Success and progress naturally take time and if you aren’t spending money to make it come faster, you have to be prepared to wait a long time to achieve it.

We have watched other teams become better than our club over the years and I understand how frustrating that is.

But I also know that we are either going to spend our way out of mediocrity quickly, which might involve selling some of the players we love.

Or we have to be patient for this rebuild to take a few years to be completed.

The latter isn’t such a bad option, after all, it took Jurgen Klopp some time to get it right at Liverpool. But do Arsenal fans still believe patience will pay off, especially with Mikel Arteta at the helm?

An article from Ime