Opinion: If Arsenal wants to keep their youngsters then they shouldn’t expect an immediate turnaround

Arsenal has an important summer to look forward to as we attempt to sign the right players to help us make the top four next season.
We will not play European football in the next campaign because of a poor 2020/2021 season and have to avoid a repeat of that.
I said yesterday that we have to cash in on some of our young talents and use the funds to sign experienced heads that can bring instant success to this club.
Not everyone agreed with my opinion, with some showing a lack of trust in our recruitment process and others pointing out that Liverpool and Chelsea sold older players to bankroll their spending sprees.
It is non-negotiable that we get things right this summer and if we don’t want to sell to buy, then I am afraid we shouldn’t expect things to change anytime soon.
Success and progress naturally take time and if you aren’t spending money to make it come faster, you have to be prepared to wait a long time to achieve it.
We have watched other teams become better than our club over the years and I understand how frustrating that is.
But I also know that we are either going to spend our way out of mediocrity quickly, which might involve selling some of the players we love.
Or we have to be patient for this rebuild to take a few years to be completed.
The latter isn’t such a bad option, after all, it took Jurgen Klopp some time to get it right at Liverpool. But do Arsenal fans still believe patience will pay off, especially with Mikel Arteta at the helm?
An article from Ime
Chelsea/ Man City have proven that changing managers, players, coaches and staffs like diapers can win them titles, but:
– We don’t have that kind of oil money
– Even if we have, that practice is unfair for smaller clubs, unfairly kills the competition and is a kind of cheat to bypass FFP
– Business oligarchs that run giant corporations can easily and frequently pay big severance money when sacking the managers and footballers, but smaller companies and individuals that own small clubs don’t have the budget for that
This is why we have to be patient with our hot prospects and young manager
FFP is now obsolete and was never in forced properly anyway.
Stan as more money than most owners (except Man City’s )but that’s not the real problem it’s the way this club is being run and who he Intrusts to make the big decisions.
Imagine having a manager who’s just gone 2 years in a row and finished 8th both times and then expect the fans to go along for another 12 months and to be told to trust the process.
It’s a comedy situation that seems to be getting worse every season .
Arteta just had one and half seasons, with one trophy. This is better than Ancelotti/ Mourinho who got no trophy at all and Rodgers who got one trophy after two and half seasons
I don’t think Kroenke will give Arteta one full season. If Arteta can’t bring us to top six in November or December, I believe he’ll be sacked
That word again PATIENCE.
Arsenal fans have been patient long enough there is no reason why we can’t go out and buy what we need this summer but the problem we face is the manager we have and again the rumours that have come out again today on who we are after .
Ben white
Matt Ryan
Odegaard
Neves
Imagine seeing that list and being told to trust the process.
Arteta came out before the end of the season and said that we had already identified our targets and this is the best him and Edu can come up with .
This club is in a right mess and we have Intrusted these 2 clowns to get us out of it .
While our top 6 rivals will be getting their houses in order we will go through the summer as we always do (apart from last season )trying to act like a big club .
Your correct Dan, in that one of the biggest problems facing our club is that many were growing exceedingly restless long before Wenger was shown the door…as such, a call for patience is not a palatable option for some, especially for those who feel this has been an all-too-commons refrain since the emergence of the great stadium ruse some 14 plus years ago…it’s clear the lack of a viable succession plan, combined with the subsequent administrative upheaval, muddled recruitment and asset mismanagement, has just exacerbated matters
personally I had no real issue with the “rebuild” proposition, when Arteta first arrived in North London, as it was obvious that our roster, at that time, needed a serious overhaul, but when Mikel chose the more selfish and short-sighted “retool”, with his misguided Willian purchase and his failure to fully commit to our more youthful prospects until desperation set in, my patience ran out…why should I be required to be the adult in the room, if those in charge aren’t doing likewise…as such, we needlessly wasted another year, which could ultimately cost us some of our greatest, younger assets, as this “project” just got invariably longer
The season has only just ended
We haven’t made a signing yet, we haven’t finished letting go unwanted players yet as they have still a few weeks on there contracted and you are already bleating on
I have also lost patience with MA during last season but come on.. now the season has finished the glass is half full again
UE got the tic tack because he started the season the way he ended it and that was thst losing feeling …do you remember that
If MA starts the season the way we ended it then the signs are positive
Let’s try and have a bit of feel good factor even for a short while
Right now we are top of the league
Onwards and upwards
I disagree with this article. I think we have plenty of older deadwood to offload.
Again, I will say, we only need two players in this window. A top goal-scorer and a defensive midfielder.
Sell Lacazette, Xhaka (or Elneny), AMN, Torreira, Guendouzi and Kolascinac to help finance these two buys.
Let Willian go for free.
Live with these two keepers:
Leno and Gunarsson for another season
Live with these defenders:
Bellerin, Chambers, Soares, Tiernay; Mari, Gabriel, Holding, Saliba
A midfield from Partey, Elneny/Xhaka, (new guy “Bissouma”?), ESR, Willock and Saka:
Forwards from Nketiah, Balogun, Pepe, Auba, Nellie, Saka, Nelson, plus “new guy”:
If another fullback is needed sell Soares and Reiss Nelson to help finance the purchase.
Remember there are NO European matches next season, so squad can be a little smaller.
Total spend $90m, Net spend say $50m.
If we cannot afford that, then what is the point?
It is true. Buying your way to the top is relatively quick, whereas building your way there takes longer. In reality it’s a case of doing, but clubs like Chelsea & Man City have the benefit of being able to compose things more of the “Buying” due to their deeper pockets, which makes the success come quicker and easier. I think with some some good building + some clever buying, anything is possible for Arsenal, but naturally that will take some time.
*doing both
These articles that constantly appear on Just Arsenal suggesting completely stupid ideas are starting to drag JA down. I really wonder if many of those writing articles are actual heartfelt Arsenal supporters. One of the most stupid articles I have read on Just Arsenal. Sell our best players? Beyond belief.
really? you didnt like the complete trashing of the sell kids article yesterday so you wrap it up a little differently and throw it out there again . NO , we wont get better by selling our young worldies/worldies to be. Lets just Gnabry them all shall we?
It was Dumb idea last night/this morning and it is still a dumb idea. Move on and try some serious journalism please
This is a very stupid idea, i dont understand why all these are coming out. If SK isn’t ready just leave our club & go.