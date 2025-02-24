Opinion – If Arsenal win nothing this season someone must pay the price

Arsenal is long overdue for a major trophy, and if they fail to secure one by the end of this season, serious questions need to be asked about the club’s decision-makers. The Gunners boast some of the finest players in England and made key signings in the summer transfer window to strengthen their squad. However, despite their talent, they have not performed at the level expected by their fans, even though injuries have undeniably played a role in their struggles.

While Arsenal have quality across the pitch, the real issue is availability. How many of their top players are fully fit? The club had an opportunity to reinforce their squad in the January transfer window, particularly in attack, but chose to stand still. Instead of bringing in reinforcements, they opted to rely on their current options and wait until the summer to make further changes.

That decision is now proving costly, as the team struggles to win games and sees its title hopes fade. The lack of a recognised striker has become a glaring problem, and it is baffling that Arsenal did not address this in January when they had the chance. The consequences of that inaction are now playing out on the pitch, where the Gunners are struggling to keep pace in the Premier League and other competitions.

If Arsenal end this season without a trophy, then there must be accountability. Whether it is Mikel Arteta or the decision-makers above him, someone has to take responsibility for failing to strengthen the squad when it was desperately needed. The club cannot afford to keep making the same mistakes and expecting different results.

Winning silverware is the standard for a club of Arsenal’s stature, and anything less should not be acceptable. If they fail again, changes must be made to ensure that history does not repeat itself.