Opinion – If Arsenal win nothing this season someone must pay the price

Arsenal is long overdue for a major trophy, and if they fail to secure one by the end of this season, serious questions need to be asked about the club’s decision-makers. The Gunners boast some of the finest players in England and made key signings in the summer transfer window to strengthen their squad. However, despite their talent, they have not performed at the level expected by their fans, even though injuries have undeniably played a role in their struggles.
While Arsenal have quality across the pitch, the real issue is availability. How many of their top players are fully fit? The club had an opportunity to reinforce their squad in the January transfer window, particularly in attack, but chose to stand still. Instead of bringing in reinforcements, they opted to rely on their current options and wait until the summer to make further changes.
That decision is now proving costly, as the team struggles to win games and sees its title hopes fade. The lack of a recognised striker has become a glaring problem, and it is baffling that Arsenal did not address this in January when they had the chance. The consequences of that inaction are now playing out on the pitch, where the Gunners are struggling to keep pace in the Premier League and other competitions.
If Arsenal end this season without a trophy, then there must be accountability. Whether it is Mikel Arteta or the decision-makers above him, someone has to take responsibility for failing to strengthen the squad when it was desperately needed. The club cannot afford to keep making the same mistakes and expecting different results.
Winning silverware is the standard for a club of Arsenal’s stature, and anything less should not be acceptable. If they fail again, changes must be made to ensure that history does not repeat itself.
I don’t think Kroenke will be willing to pay Arteta’s 2-year severance package this year, but it will be a different case in June 2026
En quoi, il a failli ARTETA ?
C’est vrai que c’est facile de remporter la 1 ère League. La concurrence est faible !!!
I love a lot of what Arteta has done at Arsenal, and in many ways, he’s the least of our problems when you look at the stats, but I did feel he should go if we won nothing this season.
Only for so long can we support progress without anything tangible to show for it.
However, despite some of Arteta’s faults this season, I cannot ignore the fact that he’s been incredibly unlucky with the injuries and red cards. I have never seen anything like it.
We could have had Ancelotti in charge this season, and it would have made no difference.
So, being a realist, and considering the circumstances, I have changed my opinion. Next season he has to win something, and I am not even sure the League Cup would be enough.
What the club really needs to do, is to nail on the summer transfer window, and that will restore some faith.
We have ended the season without a trophy already and nothing will happen to the board or the manager.
Arteta will see out his contract and might even get an extension if he delivers Champions League qualification money to Kroenke.
The fans pay heavy expensive tickets and get frustration and mockery in return.
IMO, if Arsenal wins nothing this season which is most likely, “some persons” must take the blame. The reason can’t be down to someone’s decision alone. I would say The Arsenal board and Arteta should be be blamed.
Arteta, in many press briefings has said he has enough in his armoury to win games, but this statement turned out not to be so. A depleted squad, wrong team selection and tactics at times is all on Arteta, And the board for not being ambitious enough to make some signings and make positive decisions for the club.
Good luck with that. This club is not built like that. Top four is their priority and anything beyond that is just a bonus. Arteta will be at the club until the end of his contract as long as he delivers top four. He is been unlucky with injuries but I feel like he has peaked and running out of ideas. He doesn’t evolve when his plan A is not working.
The standard for Arsenal over 2 decades has been to not win the league for a variety of reasons. As we know, since its inception, only a handful of clubs have actually won it. Before Arteta it was repaying the debt and since then it has been the dominance of one club – until this season when a different one is top dog.
Lucy78 referred to the injuries which I agree with. A reasonably settled side has been wishful thinking
Liverpool have been really excellent and deserve their large lead. I’d like to factor in from the article that I’m not seeing Arsenal struggling to keep pace with the other clubs. I’d say the clubs below us haven’t been any better than us quite honestly. We wouldn’t be 2nd if they were
That said, when so much promise was expected after the 2 second place finishes and with the City slide, it’s galling to have some performances that are so below par.
What I’m fearful of is a backlash developing to the point that the board act hastily. With the remaining games to gauge the players working relationship with Arteta and how they come back from disappointment as the season progresses, will determine what happens next.
jimmy thierry henry collision biscan carragher! i name him that way. why you despise more than the 1b people residing in the continent of mother africa? for the sake of biscan the collaborator you need not have said that word. how many EPL trophies you sincerely won in your too long EPL career? if not with england three lions? look inside out liverpool lad!
Yes one word-name ,Arteta!
Managers will always be at fault that’s part and parcel of football life .
There are better managers out there so not sure what all the fuss is about .
AFC = Arsenal football club not Arteta football club .
Fact is Arteta has done quite well at Arsenal but some of his decisions have cost the club dearly and I add my voice to the opinion that he must leave if Arsenal are unable to win any silverware this season. Sometimes he is too egoistic to my liking and he has not be arsed his coaching tactics which makes it very easy for teams to counter our style of play just like Westham did last Saturday.
The writer rightly said that every clubs ambition is to win silver wares and that includes Arsenal Fc. But the big question here is – is it truly The Kronke’s ambition? If they do they would have ended AW’s contract at least 2 years after declining set in and not the tortures 11 years of no Epl trophy. They luckily hired Unai Emry that took the club to Europa finals in his first season but lost it due to management’s insistence that he must be starting Ozil. The management and The Kronke’s turned their back on his demands on how to move the club forward. They refused to give him the money and back up that Arteta has enjoyed these 5 seasons. These 3 cabin crew – The Kronke’s, Management and Arteta are flying an aircraft that is heading nowhere, their destination is not in sight at all though it looks like but the truth is that it’s not. Arteta’s mentor knows that you must have a balance team to win the Epl but it’s only the above 3 that thinks otherwise and have failed to prove themselves right for the past 5 seasons. And the fake fans that doesn’t want Arsenal Fc to bounce back are attacking us for saying the truth, lying to themselves by telling us to trust the process, of course we trust the process will never land us Epl trophy 🏆 certainly. There’s no way Barca, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, PSG or even Napoli will miss the league trophy for three consecutive seasons and they still retain the manager. Bayern Munich lost the Bundisliga title to Bayern Leverkusen and the manager was sent packing, Vincent Kompany that was in charge of Championship Burnley 2 seasons ago was hired by them in addition to Harry Kane and Michael Olise that Arteta overlooked and they are back to the top. $63m. Alexander
Ipsak that New Castle Utd. hired in July 2022 has scored 50 goals and that’s more than the combined goals (-45) of Arteta’s acclaimed strikers Gabriel Jesus $45m & Kai Havertz $65m. Some people will ask if you sack Arteta who will the club hire? Please hire Xavi for he won everything while playing for Barcelona and give him all the support that Arteta enjoyed. The Kronke’s should seriously take appraisal of the Management and do the needful ASAP. NO MATTER WHAT ARTETA MUST BE RELIEVED OF HIS JOB AT ARSENAL, IT’S BIGGER THAN HIM AND HE’S AT LOSS OF POSITIVE IDEAS.
There was every opportunity to have got at least one forward player on loan during the winter window but chose not to. Players like Kolo Muani, Rashford and the likes were available but Arteta and Arsenal didn’t bother to beef up the attack.
The Gunners boast some of the finest players in England
That’s the issue – we don’t
True the club did not address the issue in January, but why aren’t people talking about Arteta failing to address the issue in the Summer?
5 years and we finally have a backup to Saka in Sterling; at least we have a body as backup finally. Who is at fault for this? No money from ownership? Did the board force Arteta to buy another LB and DM in the Summer?
Everyone knows Jesus is a poor striker; known that since City benched him then sold him. Arteta then brought in Jesus as our striker? Poor poor decision.
Then when the Havertz midfield experiment failed, he was moved to striker for the injured Jesus. I don’t blame either Havertz or Jesus, they are not strikers; I blame Arteta for forcing square pegs in round holes.
How about yet another LB before a striker, a winger, or a B2B or attacking midfielder? Who made those decisions?
Tired of hearing the board and ownership getting blamed for Arteta’s poor decisions. It is Arteta’s team, hand picked by Arteta himself, and only funded by ownership.