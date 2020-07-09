Opinion: If the absence of fans is really helping Arsenal then the fans are a problem

Mikel Arteta recently hinted that his players are doing better now because they are not playing in front of their fans, per the Mirror.

I am surprised by that comment because I expect the fans to be the reason why teams win games.

Liverpool’s home is one of the most difficult places for any team to visit and this can be attributed to their fans making Anfield hostile for the visiting team.

If Arteta can think that our players are doing better without us in the stands, does it mean that we have become toxic for the players?

Fans have been suspended from the stands at the moment, and I know that I am not the only one who cannot wait to get back in the stands and watch our team play.

However, Arteta’s statement has made me take a good look at the kind of support that I have been offering the team and I have to admit that there have been times that I haven’t enjoyed how they played and I have let them know.

But as we enter into a new phase under the Spaniard, when we are back in the stands I would love us all to support our team even when it seems like they are already set to lose a game.

We need to show them that we love and appreciate their efforts, even when the result isn’t what we expected.



An article from Ime