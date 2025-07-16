Opinion: If You Could Petition To Change Something In Football What Would it Be?

Last time I checked, nearly 5,000 people had signed a petition saying they did not want Noni Madueke to become a Gunner. Which, of course, is a complete waste of time.
Our billion-pound owners are not going to care about a few thousand signatures on the internet. As long as the Emirates is sold out, there is a waiting list for a season ticket over two decades, and merchandise is flying off the shelf, that is all the Kroenke family will care about.
Which begs the question, though – if you could petition for 10 things to change in football, what would they be?
Stop punishing celebration and protect the game’s integrity
No bookings for celebrations
Football is supposed to be about fun and passion. Fans invest a lot of money in the product. The least they deserve is to see players care about the shirt they are wearing. When a player scores, what is wrong with him or her enjoying the moment? Why the need to suppress how they feel?
I understand a booking if you have something written under your shirt or celebrate in a manner that could provoke the away end, but taking your shirt off? Harmless.
Stop clock
This works in the NBA, so why not football? The official or someone on the sidelines simply pauses the time whenever the ball is out of play. After 90 minutes, the additional time is added on. This would reduce many conspiracy theories, with fans able to see for themselves that the correct period of added time is being applied.
Maybe those in charge do not want to highlight how little the ball is actually in play? We could initially end up with 20-30 minutes of added time. Yet long term, any time wasting would be discouraged if players knew the time was paused.
Ban the cheats
Like many things in the world currently, there is an incredible sense of entitlement. Some fans suggest officials are cheating, yet say nothing when they see players doing the same. You might think a referee is corrupt, but you must have the same moral compass when you know others are manipulating the rules.
We cannot talk about improving standards in the Premier League, then watch a striker dive, a midfielder claim a corner knowing it touched them last, or a defender fake injury and say nothing. Worse, these are the same con artists who then criticise the very officials they are trying to deceive.
I do not trust VAR to issue straight red cards in real time, but why not have a panel of ex-professionals review incidents every Monday? Bans must be lengthy to act as a deterrent. At the moment, when a Havertz thinks about diving, the reward is worth the risk. Consequences need to be introduced.
Ban pre-season tours
Banning FA Cup replays, no extra time in the League Cup, five subs allowed, etc, every year, something changes in the schedule because clubs say they care about player welfare. Yet the same clubs take squads halfway around the world to play friendlies.
A day after the season ended, Manchester United were flying to Asia. Last summer, Spurs and Newcastle played in Australia just days after their campaign finished, despite a Euros and Copa América coming up.
I understand for fans abroad this might be the only chance to see their team live. I am not against clubs travelling, but you cannot then complain about being tired back in the UK.
So I propose this – if you tweak the calendar or competitions, you cannot have your pre-season outside Britain. Sports scientists might talk about climate benefits, but if clubs could make the same money playing locally, they would. Mentally, surely it is better to spend the summer with your family?
Restore competitive integrity and protect supporters
Stop diluting the competition
I struggle with change in general, but something is off when the opening group stages of a tournament make it harder to get knocked out. That includes both club and international football.
Some Gooners were excited by the idea of Arsenal finishing third in the Champions League League Phase. I could not emotionally engage. You would have to be poor not to finish top 24 out of 36 teams. It meant most fixtures had little jeopardy until the last 16.
At the Euros, you can fail in qualifying but still make the play-offs through the Nations League. You can finish third in a group of four and still make the last 16. UEFA want more teams, which means more revenue, but not at the expense of quality.
Simplify VAR
VAR was introduced to support officials. Ironically, criticism has increased. Fans, managers, pundits, and clubs all write statements now. There is more paranoia than when we accepted human error.
I would not scrap VAR entirely, but simplify it. The current issue is inconsistency – in some games the referee is sent to the monitor, in others not, even in identical situations.
Other sports do not have this problem because they use tech consistently. In tennis, was the ball in or out? That is why we rarely have issues with goal-line technology (when it is turned on!).
So let us keep VAR only for offsides. It is black and white, no grey areas.
Price cap
For the tenth year running, the Premier League capped away tickets at £30. But what about a cap for home fixtures, merchandise, and subscriptions?
If government ever regulates the sport, this should be a priority. No one is forced to buy tickets or shirts, but that does not make the pricing okay. Football is passion, entertainment, and escape for many. They will keep paying, but it should not be exploited.
We want football affordable for families. Pricing them out kills the atmosphere at stadiums.
Stop the ballot
For over a decade, I had a yearly direct debit for two memberships giving me access to tickets a month before matches. I would attend around one Premier League game per month, sometimes more if there was a home cup tie.
Touts own multiple memberships. If they pay £55 for Arsenal vs Everton, they resell access for much more. Three seasons ago, when we were top of the league, things got out of hand. Tickets for the final game versus Wolves were bought by touts and resold at ridiculous prices.
To combat this, the club introduced a ballot system. The irony? Now the team I love are competing again, I pay a yearly fee just to be entered into a draw. Back when we struggled, I was travelling from Plymouth, Poole, Wales, etc, to show my support.
Online racism
The UK has an issue where fans think the football bubble means they can behave however they like. Laws have tightened, but social media companies could do more. Facebook and X could require users to verify their name and email. Fewer people would abuse anonymity if they were accountable.
Zero tolerance towards racism
A few times a year, governing bodies post hashtags and slogans saying they stand against racism. But actions speak louder than words.
Football still cannot claim to have zero tolerance. That is why some players refused to stop taking the knee, tired of lip service.
This year alone, fans were pictured outside the Emirates making monkey gestures towards PSG’s coach. In France, a fan was filmed chanting racist abuse.
Zero tolerance means not accepting racism, ever. We must educate the next generation. If you make racist comments or gestures, you should face serious consequences. I am talking decades in prison and your name made public, so your family and employer know who you are.
What would you petition for?
Dan Smith
“What would you petition for?” – a ban on petitions.
But would you need a petition for that lol
I wouldn’t sign it.
Bertie,
I’m going to sue, it’s not the first time you’ve made my sides hurt with laughter.🤣😂👍
No political message of any kind, including solidarity towards war-torn countries and religious celebrations/ signs
Let’s bring football back to its purest form as the e-sports were two decades ago, which is a pure entertainment without any political and religious agenda
E-sports?
Video game competitions
Crazy money in everything. Salaries, transfer fees, tickets, merchandise, subscriptions etc..
Players now play for money not trophies and that has taken out the soul of the game.
When I started watching football the game felt like it was its own being and its presence could be felt in players, supporters and even the stadiums.
Since capitalism and the money took over it has become to me just like a show. I dont see the passion I used to see before. The players look like they are just doing a job. A football equivalent of 9 to 5.
Independent timekeeper in the stands for timekeeping to take the pressure off the referee, especially after a goal is scored to save the ridiculous sight of a forward and defender grappling for the ball and the forward rushing back and putting the ball on the centre spot. It doesn’t make the other team kick off any quicker anyway as they just amble up to the halfway line.
1. Goal scoring is a major beauty of the game. I would like to petition for throw-ins to change to kick-ins to increase the opportunities for goalscoring. Eg. A player could kick in a ball from the touchline to goal or to further increase goal threats.
Ban VAR in The prem and take it back to what the ref saw or didn’t see
It works in the.lower leagues without it and the stop wait for the var check b4 celebrating is beyond a joke a time
To get Jon fox back on Just Arsenal 😂
To make anyone who writes an article that is false, to publicly apologise and ensure they agree to wait for actual evidence before preaching to others the rights and wrongs of being a football fan in any future article, if they want to be taken seriously.
VAR to be Independant of the PGMOL.
Timekeeping to be Independant of match officials and time to be registered only when the ball is in play.
Referees to explain
controversial decisions after a match, in the same way that managers abd players are.
Players who are red carded for serious foul play to be banned from the game for as long as the player they injured is out.
Fans who are found guilty of any kind of abuse to be named publicly and banned from any professional football grounds for a minimum of ten years.
The PGMOL to be policed by an Independant panel and not in house.
Second DK’s suggestion, the best he’s had for a very long time!! 😂
Ken1945,
I agree regarding the timekeeping to be independent of match officials. In fact I agree with most of you post.
The one part I don’t really want to get involved in is your first sentence. Having read previous posts over time from you, I’m guessing your first sentence is aimed at someone specific.
I have an idea who it is, but I’ll say no more. If I’m wrong I apologize in advance.
He wants racism and physical violence and online abuse not to be mentioned
The irony is ….the person he wants to return
Lets just say Pat showed me certain things and there’s many reasons why he made a choice he did
The fact that someone wants him to return at the same time not wanting racism and online abuse mentioned tells you everything you need to know
I’ll leave it like that lol
preaching to others the rights and wrongs of being a football fan ?
So you agree racism and online abuse and physical abuse shouldn’t be called out ?
No wonder you second DK suggestion lol