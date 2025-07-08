Opinion: Is Ethan Nwaneri talking himself out of his Arsenal dream?

To be a big club, you act like a big club.
If it is true that an 18-year-old is giving Arsenal an ultimatum in order to extend his contract, then (after keeping a straight face) we should be wishing him all the best in his future endeavours.
As a Gooner, if you do not rate Madueke, that is your prerogative.
What we should not be doing, and what our manager certainly will not do, is fear signing someone because it might block the pathway of others. If you are good enough, the cream will rise to the top, no matter the competition.
Yet it is being reported that Ethan Nwaneri needs some guarantees before signing a new deal.
There is nothing wrong with a teenager believing in his own ability and wanting to play every week, but the irony is that by asking for assurances he will get enough minutes at the Emirates, he is, in fact, proving to Mikel Arteta that he is not mentally ready for this level.
He is at an age where naivety and immaturity are understandable, but what will concern his boss is where the support network is that should be advising the youngster.
When you are graduating from an academy the size of Arsenal’s and playing in the senior side so young, your talent is not in question.
What those responsible for your development worry about is how you respond to your new-found fame.
Do you get carried away with the praise?
Do you start to think you are better than you actually are?
That is why it is crucial to surround yourself with the right people.
Right guidance matters more than guarantees
If it is true that the player is seeking clarification, it suggests that Nwaneri is either getting poor advice or is choosing not to listen.
Because anyone who truly has an 18-year-old’s best interests at heart is not advising him to demand an explanation as to why he might have to rotate with others in his position.
The very best representatives should be stressing that, for someone who only turned 18 in March, 49 senior appearances for Arsenal is ahead of schedule.
There are others at Hale End who would bite your hand off for those stats.
Top professionals need the mindset that they are the best, yet if you dig deeper, it is not always the healthiest personality trait.
Even Messi and Ronaldo at that age listened to their coaches and trusted the staff around them, and whisper it quietly, Nwaneri is yet to get close to that level.
That may sound harsh, but it is the situation he is forcing Gooners to analyse.
Because if he really has a list of demands to stay in North London, then he needs to be performing at a level that justifies that ego.
I understand anyone being concerned if they genuinely cannot see a route into the first team, but there was enough faith in Nwaneri last season for him to replace an injured Saka.
He was trusted enough for the club not to bring in any attackers in January.
So he was given the stage, and what happened?
By May, he was dropped.
When Arsenal needed a goal in both legs against PSG, he came on in the 91st minute at home but remained on the bench in France.
So having been given the platform, maybe for the first time, he had to accept that he was not as good as he thought.
Mikel Arteta sees him every day, and whether it was something in training or his attitude around the group, he clearly felt the need to take the youngster out of the frying pan.
Pressure, perception, and potential
This time last year, some of my peers were writing that the then-17-year-old was more talented than Yamal. Yes, that Yamal. The one who has just won the Euros with his country, despite being younger than Nwaneri.
At that point, the Gunner had yet to start a senior game.
Meaning he was literally being compared to a La Liga and European Championship winner based on pre-season.
That is the kind of pressure ‘one of your own’ has to deal with as they develop.
Reiss Nelson, Eddie Nketiah, Joe Willock and Ainsley Maitland-Niles all went through the same.
Because fans are desperate for them to succeed, they make things up.
But what you feel does not mean it is factual.
Did Nwaneri believe the hype, and now feels aggrieved that in reality, he is not quite in the Yamal category?
If so, friends or family need to stress that he is in danger of talking himself out of his dream.
Because as a former player himself, Mikel Arteta will not give guarantees, and nor should he.
Our former captain is under pressure to end a 22-year title drought, so he has no time to massage egos. He needs to play the best possible XI to win football matches.
Ethan Nwaneri is not assured of being in that XI, nor should he be.
In fact, he probably plays under the least likely manager in the Premier League to be impressed by having this conversation.
The moment our ex-skipper returned, he spoke about ethos, standards, and principles.
On the surface, an 18-year-old giving an ultimatum appears confident.
In reality, it is sadly insecure, and it will set alarm bells ringing for those who want to see him reach his potential.
Because if he already needs validation and wants to be told he is the main man at Arsenal, he is, in fact, confirming… He will never be the main man at Arsenal.
Happy to hear your thoughts in the comments Gooners.
Dan Smith
__________________________________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
People seriously misunderstand what wanting assurances mean
There are also a ton of assumptions being made here in a negative light based on someone thats simply negotiating their work contract. Maybe i missed it but what is Nwaneri actually quoted saying?
In your own life, I’d expect you to negotiate your working conditions too 🙂
It’s not him negotiating…this is the issue with young footballers in that often it’s a family member or friend or more likely a small agent that has got lucky and now chancing his arm tto make a quick buck !
Wr have seen this movie many times and ain’t can’t think of any successes where the young kid wins !
well, if he thinks he can get a better offer he will leave. i do think we should use academy players, and to buy 2 attackers beside saka, ödegaard well then he is need to get less time then last year, and a fair concern for an ambitious teenager, we will offer 5 years, that can be a big choice he makes. is we ask for 3 years im sure he would accept. but to be fair he was better than most players for a while! and enormous potential. if we lose him for free more or less, no psr bonuses and we lose a womder kid.. so i say be reasonble, he probably want top be squad player, not regular.
That’s the point if he leaves he won’t make it to the top level as it shows he lacks the mentality
I just hope Nwaneri realises how much the club and fans appreciate him and look forward to seeing his development. As mentioned in the article, whoever’s good enough will play. If anything, it could well be his agent like last time.
We don’t know exactly what his demands are, media speculation is a perpetual witch-hunt, if anything I think people are assuming that as his hours diminished toward the end of the season that may be what is creating an issue in negotiations. Truthfully, his form waned and full-backs doubled up on him and effectively made him redundant, hence why more goals ended up coming from LW and Merino and Rice. But he’s still so young, and at a team aiming for greatness and building an excellent squad, hopefully he understands he’ll be a major part of that and that he’s in the ideal group to help nurture and evolve his talents.
I expect he thinks regular 1st team games will propel him into the 2026 World Cup squad. Kids at 18 see the future in months not years. He has immense talent developed through Arsenal but these days loyalty, respect and professional judgement mean nothing compared to rapid fame. We’ll have the same problem eventually with Dowman. Other clubs will deliberately make promises which Arteta won’t. Who’ll be right nobody knows because ability and opportunity can carry great, short-term uncertainties. Arteta may be damed if he does and damned if he doesn’t. Who’d be a football manager.
Go read what Dowmans dad just posted… He isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. Arsenal family through and through
Indeed Sean – a positive response from his Dad.
Bold post Dan. I like it. Ultimatums are always a dumb thing to attempt in a job-related negotiation.
That said, we haven’t seen the negotiations up close. Not sure exactly what he’s asking for. From his perspective, I can totally understand if he wants his development continuing toward the first team. The club of course can’t promise anything, and I don’t know but *maybe* their initial discussions were a little too ambiguous about his role going forward? Maybe he just wants more clarity. Again, ultimatums are dumb, but maybe he’s asking for something reasonable…
I just read that Nwaneri is not even a starter in the England Under 21’s team.
So what kind of guarantee for first team football must he be demanding.
He needs to relax as he is only just turned 18 years old. Reminds me of when Martinelli was trying to break into the team. We were all complaining about the lack of opportunities Arteta was affording him.
Relax young man. I am yet to see any of our academy youngsters that have left in the last 3 seasons make into any top clubs starting 11. They all were saying they wanted more playing time in the first team but have they go that at the clubs they went to?
Many thanks again for the author of the article for an interesting and very informative read – thank you 🙌
Some of us are often complaining when we “loose” some of our academy players to other clubs. There´s absolutely no need for that. Why? Because of what we want to achieve. If we want to win some big trophies, we must have the best possible quality in terms of players for each and every position – actually 2 for each position. There is no way we can keep too many of our academy talents. Only the best of the best. Unfortunately this is the truth if we really want to accomplish our big goals.
Now, Nwnaneri has that quality, he is a “keepr” in that sense for sure. But he must understand the big picture. And in addition to develope his footballing qualities, he must develope his attitude, his mental side in general as well. (I am quite sure he is an intelligent young ladd and there will be no problems). He will understand that the club/manager will NEVER give any assurances of playing time for ANY player, this is the way it has been and will be. Nwnaneri will understand this and settle for this, I am sure.
Take Phill Foden´s case for example ( I know Foden is not our player but still a good example …) Nwaneri already got more minutes that Foden did in his age. And Foden took his chances with both hands so he basically kept on doubling his minutes season after season. The same will happen to Nwaneri, if he keeps his head down and keeps on developing the right way. I am quite sure Nwaneri will be shown stats of Foden´s case. Nwnaneri also knows there´s another super talented, younger academy player named Max Dowman, “chasing him” which will keep him humble and on his toes competition wise. Everything will be all right.
I sincerely hope they will both make it all the way. COYG!!