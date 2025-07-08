Opinion: Is Ethan Nwaneri talking himself out of his Arsenal dream?

To be a big club, you act like a big club.

If it is true that an 18-year-old is giving Arsenal an ultimatum in order to extend his contract, then (after keeping a straight face) we should be wishing him all the best in his future endeavours.

As a Gooner, if you do not rate Madueke, that is your prerogative.

What we should not be doing, and what our manager certainly will not do, is fear signing someone because it might block the pathway of others. If you are good enough, the cream will rise to the top, no matter the competition.

Yet it is being reported that Ethan Nwaneri needs some guarantees before signing a new deal.

There is nothing wrong with a teenager believing in his own ability and wanting to play every week, but the irony is that by asking for assurances he will get enough minutes at the Emirates, he is, in fact, proving to Mikel Arteta that he is not mentally ready for this level.

He is at an age where naivety and immaturity are understandable, but what will concern his boss is where the support network is that should be advising the youngster.

When you are graduating from an academy the size of Arsenal’s and playing in the senior side so young, your talent is not in question.

What those responsible for your development worry about is how you respond to your new-found fame.

Do you get carried away with the praise?

Do you start to think you are better than you actually are?

That is why it is crucial to surround yourself with the right people.

Right guidance matters more than guarantees

If it is true that the player is seeking clarification, it suggests that Nwaneri is either getting poor advice or is choosing not to listen.

Because anyone who truly has an 18-year-old’s best interests at heart is not advising him to demand an explanation as to why he might have to rotate with others in his position.

The very best representatives should be stressing that, for someone who only turned 18 in March, 49 senior appearances for Arsenal is ahead of schedule.

There are others at Hale End who would bite your hand off for those stats.

Top professionals need the mindset that they are the best, yet if you dig deeper, it is not always the healthiest personality trait.

Even Messi and Ronaldo at that age listened to their coaches and trusted the staff around them, and whisper it quietly, Nwaneri is yet to get close to that level.

That may sound harsh, but it is the situation he is forcing Gooners to analyse.

Because if he really has a list of demands to stay in North London, then he needs to be performing at a level that justifies that ego.

I understand anyone being concerned if they genuinely cannot see a route into the first team, but there was enough faith in Nwaneri last season for him to replace an injured Saka.

He was trusted enough for the club not to bring in any attackers in January.

So he was given the stage, and what happened?

By May, he was dropped.

When Arsenal needed a goal in both legs against PSG, he came on in the 91st minute at home but remained on the bench in France.

So having been given the platform, maybe for the first time, he had to accept that he was not as good as he thought.

Mikel Arteta sees him every day, and whether it was something in training or his attitude around the group, he clearly felt the need to take the youngster out of the frying pan.

Pressure, perception, and potential

This time last year, some of my peers were writing that the then-17-year-old was more talented than Yamal. Yes, that Yamal. The one who has just won the Euros with his country, despite being younger than Nwaneri.

At that point, the Gunner had yet to start a senior game.

Meaning he was literally being compared to a La Liga and European Championship winner based on pre-season.

That is the kind of pressure ‘one of your own’ has to deal with as they develop.

Reiss Nelson, Eddie Nketiah, Joe Willock and Ainsley Maitland-Niles all went through the same.

Because fans are desperate for them to succeed, they make things up.

But what you feel does not mean it is factual.

Did Nwaneri believe the hype, and now feels aggrieved that in reality, he is not quite in the Yamal category?

If so, friends or family need to stress that he is in danger of talking himself out of his dream.

Because as a former player himself, Mikel Arteta will not give guarantees, and nor should he.

Our former captain is under pressure to end a 22-year title drought, so he has no time to massage egos. He needs to play the best possible XI to win football matches.

Ethan Nwaneri is not assured of being in that XI, nor should he be.

In fact, he probably plays under the least likely manager in the Premier League to be impressed by having this conversation.

The moment our ex-skipper returned, he spoke about ethos, standards, and principles.

On the surface, an 18-year-old giving an ultimatum appears confident.

In reality, it is sadly insecure, and it will set alarm bells ringing for those who want to see him reach his potential.

Because if he already needs validation and wants to be told he is the main man at Arsenal, he is, in fact, confirming… He will never be the main man at Arsenal.

Happy to hear your thoughts in the comments Gooners.

Dan Smith

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…