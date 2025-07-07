Opinion: Is Eze plus Rodrygo actually realistic?

The Gunners are rapidly accelerating their plans for the transfer window as they prepare to welcome new faces to the club. Arsenal have officially unveiled two players so far in the month of July, with more announcements expected to follow in the coming weeks.

Progress has been made in talks for several players, while the signing of Christian Nørgaard is understood to be already complete. More recently, Arsenal are advancing in their efforts to strengthen the frontline considerably. The club is already in the final stages of negotiations for the signing of Victor Gyökeres and, and a significant push may soon be been made for Noni Madueke. The Gunners have already agreed personal terms with both players as they continue to gather momentum in the transfer window. That said, the club are yet to make any major push for a new signing on the left flank.

Arsenal’s Rodrygo pursuit amid Eze interest

The club have been linked to a host of left wingers this summer, signalling their intent to upgrade on Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard in the process. Nico Williams was initially believed to be the club’s number one target, but his preference to stay in Spain eventually thwarted their interest.

Instead, Real Madrid’s Rodrygo has emerged as the prime candidate on the left flank. The Brazilian reiterated his commitment to Madrid just after the end of last season, but speculation over his future has remained constant. The uncertainty has grown throughout the Club World Cup amid his struggles for game time. After starting the opening game of the tournament against Al Hilal, the forward was subsequently benched for the remaining matches ahead of the semi-final clash against PSG, making only two appearances from the bench. This suggests the Spanish giants are increasingly open to doing business, but they will demand a hefty sum nonetheless.

The Brazilian is clearly Arsenal’s first choice, but reports have also indicated a strong interest in Eberechi Eze. The Crystal Palace forward ranks highly on the Arsenal wishlist and is available for a £68 million release clause, payable in instalments. The club’s interest is said to be concrete and is reportedly separate from the left winger chase. Mikel Arteta is seeking to add a versatile forward and sees Eze as a perfect fit, but the interest in both players raises the question: can Arsenal realistically sign both this summer?

Could Arsenal really pull off both signings?

At first glance, the answer seems to be a clear ‘no’, but Arsenal certainly could pull it off. It is becoming increasingly likely that the club will offload either Leandro Trossard (who has caused a stir by swapping agents amidst uncertainty regarding his future). or Gabriel Martinelli (much less likely). The signing of both Rodrygo and Eze would then become more realistic if that happens. Bringing in the pair would send a clear statement of intent to the rest of the division. This is something the Gunners will be eager to do after the disappointment of the past few campaigns.

It is certainly within Arsenal’s reach, but a deal for both players would be extremely difficult to pull off. Rodrygo and Eze alone would cost the club in excess of £150 million, and considering the commitments to Victor Gyökeres and potentially Noni Madueke, along with other additions, it is hard to see the club spending that kind of money. Both deals are reportedly separate, with the club likely seeing Eze more as an attacking midfielder or inside forward. Even with that in mind, it is difficult to imagine Arsenal spending big on two players who operate in similar areas of the pitch.

That is my opinion, but would love to get yours in the comments. What are the chances that Arsenal will sign the pair?

