Opinion – Is it happening again to Arsenal?

All season long, the narrative has been the same. Man City have a manager and a core group of players who know how to deal with the pressure that comes in April/May. Arsenal have a reputation for going missing when it’s squeaky bum time.
The reality is that for a while now, the Gunners have been playing with fear.
Yet after being held by a team with 10 points and just 1 league win all season long, even the most toxic positive section of our fanbase will now struggle to not feel they are not seeing the same movie where they know the ending.
It’s only because of the law of averages that many assumed the story couldn’t possibly end the same way again.
Change in Man City confidence
With 10 minutes to go at Anfield, in Bernardo Silva’s own words, City were probably out of contention to be champions. As I predicted, the nature of that win over Liverpool was going to do one thing for their confidence. A few days later, not only were they handling the weight of expectation, but doing so with a smile on their face. When’s the last time in the league you could say the same about us?
Do you really watch us and say that’s the best side in England?
Time to worry
I was told Man City had a mountain to climb to catch us. They have not played in the Prem since, yet now know if they win every fixture remaining, the Premiership returns to Manchester.
Some will say, ‘But we have a 5-point lead,’ the same who say, ‘Oh, but we have a 7-point lead.’ Then it will be, ‘But we have a 3-point lead.’ Then it will be, ‘We only have to get a result at the Etihad …’ before the yearly tradition of … well, at least we competed.
We have seen this drama before, and after last night there is no point pretending any more ….
It’s time to worry that it’s happening again.
Dan Smith
Arsenal once again gave away their 3rd life line of being 6 to 9 nine ahead due to bad play and unable to handle pressure! Same old story.
They were embarrassing and bad yesterday apart from Saka and Rice. What were they thinking of giving away a 2-0 lead to a team bottom of the league with a goal difference of -32!! Gyokeres and Eze as usual were very poor. What a waste of money! Martinelli was not much better either. Jesus was bad and a disgrace at the end of the match. Showed he could not cope with a loss – well don’t lose then!!!! These 4 need to go at the end of the season. They have let everyone down the most and really not an asset to the club. Also why was Noorgaard not subbed in at the last 20mins for Zubimendi to keep the back door locked which he is so good at? Proved that last week at the FA Cup.
Am sorry but not only were the players to blame for last night loss but so was Arteta and his coaching team. They all got it wrong again! making Arsenal a laughing stock as well as the same old boring predictable Arsenal – the bottlers!
We didn’t lose Laura…
I would say Saka was bang average, just like he has been all season. Money was on his mind and now he has it he is not all that bothered.
If Arsenal finish empty handed once again I expect the manager to walk as well as Berta.
That is all they do isn’t it? Crumble under pressure and ultimately achieve nothing. I hold no hope of anything this season under THAT manager and that team.
Time for Mikel to go. Can take Eze, Madueke, Martinelli, Gyokores, Jesus and Odegaard with him. I would also question how much Betra inputted into the summer business so we can get rid of him as well.
Was going to mention Berta also ..
Everyone was creaming in their Y-fronts because he came in and spent 300 million ,I would say 200 million of that as been a complete failure .
That narrative that you have put in the first line, is made up recently by you, it has never been mentioned. The narrative has been our squad, our investment and our experience of the 3 previous seasons was we we/are overwhelming favorites. If your narrative was correct why did the bookmakers have us overwhelming favourites. I never heard anyone say City were a danger when they drew with Sunderland, drew with Brighton and lost to Utd in consecutive fixtures, just a few weeks ago. Who was saying they had the squad to deal with pressure then.Its not a narrative but a fact, we have the most expensive squad assembled in the prem. So straight away, your first line is wrong. The fact is and it has alays been my narrative that Arteta way of going about playing football is not robust enough to win the prem. That so far has not been a narrative but a fact. And could also still be a fact at the end of the season. Arteta still can not win the league with the best squad in the league. I will say this and its my opinion. Arteta would not win the league with the City squad but Pep would with ours.
A nice, eloquent way of saying that he is simply not good enough to win the league. And you are absolutely right.
disagree
the question mark for along time over this team is can they mentally cope with pressure
you said Man City had a mountain to climb
They did, that was a fact. They drew twice and lost in 3 games, in January?
And the ? Mark over this team, is down to Arteta, not City or Pep. City or Pep had nothing to do with failure to see out a game we were 2-0 up in against the leagues bottom club, the lowest scorers and us the best defence with only 30 minutes to go. The pressure wasn’t on with 30 minutes to go and City were not affecting us at that point.
A great disappointment. and a heartbreaking one for that matter . The question is, how long are we going to continue like this . We played the same pattern 24/7 ., all year round . Arsenal does not know when to roast or slaughter opponents but just romancing opponents all day . where is the bChampions character ? lacking and Not available This is sad . We cant. continue this way
We’ve seen similar movies in the last two decades, but I believe we can still win EPL as long as Haaland stays in the infirmary
Arteta made some bad decisions, but Berta and Arsenal actually shot him in the foot by signing a technically-deficient penalty taker from Portuguese league who’s rarely able to win aerial duels for us and a luxurious CAM who can’t unlock EPL defenses with through balls
Berta knew Woltemade and Aghehowa were available after Sesko’s problem, yet he still signed a smaller CF whose 35% of his goals were penalties in Portugal last season. And Arsenal chose to re-sign Eze with a lot of money, despite having a plethora of attacking midfielders and needing a better inverted LW
Having said that, Arteta should be replaced if he can’t win EPL or UCL with a one-billion-pound squad, despite Berta’s wrong signings and expensive mistakes
he won’t be
Im finding a pattern of Raya fumbling crosses and getting beaten from 25 yards. How is that every random PL player is able to come up with ”worldie” curlers against Raya? He has excellent reflexes but hes too short to claim those.
Gyökeres was non existent as usual.
Someone should keep count on how many clear cut chances Martinelli has missed this season in the PL.
But overall I think this squad is capable of better. I think its just the manager who installs fear and crumbling onto the players.
I don’t think Raya is too short but he strays way too far off his line.
Yes, if City win all their remaining games the Premier League (not Premiership, unless they play in Scotland😊) returns to Manchester, but conversely if we win all our remaining games the Premier League returns to London. Of course it’s impossible for both teams to win their remaining games. Both teams will really now be on tenterhooks and it’s now squeaky bum big time.
We overly relied heavily on set piece goals and our solid defense….set piece goals should be on top of a functional attack and not a substitute for it!
Once the set piece goals slowed down and our defense wasn’t as solid we were therefore left to rely on actually having a functional attack….which in many games we simply do not
On top of this our midfield is essentially 1 guy, Rice. Ode or whoever plays CAM simply do not perform the function of a CAM. At the same time Rice has been covering heavily for Zubimendi, a player that cracks under the slightest of pressure but for some reason is hailed as signing of the season. Not having a proper screen in front of the back 4 has resulted in our regression big time when the pressure is on
Maybe our attack would be much better if the midfield was actually working properly
The signs of these cracks have been around since Oct/Nov already but when mentioned on this forum by certain members then we were told “it doesn’t matter as long as we are winning”. Some fans knew it simply couldn’t last, other fans chose to completely ignore the issues while telling others that they are just negative.
Finally our manager decides to play extremely negative football when we are up a goal and rarely shifts from playing his favourites regardless of form
I stand by what I said 2-3 years ago, MA has done very well to stabilize the club but his reluctance to change what isn’t working will always be his downfall.
All that being said I doubt very much MA will be replaced if we fail to win EPL or UCL as he is doing well “financially” for the club. When he leaves I’m sure it will be of his own choice
Well PJ-SA he’d only be embarrassing himself by staying after bottling another title but he does have a gigantic ego so he probably would hang about and sign a new contract
A really really poor display from us last night
From the manager right down to every player on the pitch, it was a substandard performance with very little to take out any positives from the match.
If we continue in the same manner from now to end we wont win anything but I do expect us to pull our socks up and and no better way then the NLD
We are all bitterly disappointed, frustrated, annoyed but let’s not dwell on the game and move on to the next as we will all go stir crazy
As I always say
Onwards and upwards and we certainly need some upwards for this coming sunday