Opinion – Is it happening again to Arsenal?

All season long, the narrative has been the same. Man City have a manager and a core group of players who know how to deal with the pressure that comes in April/May. Arsenal have a reputation for going missing when it’s squeaky bum time.

The reality is that for a while now, the Gunners have been playing with fear.

Yet after being held by a team with 10 points and just 1 league win all season long, even the most toxic positive section of our fanbase will now struggle to not feel they are not seeing the same movie where they know the ending.

It’s only because of the law of averages that many assumed the story couldn’t possibly end the same way again.

Change in Man City confidence

With 10 minutes to go at Anfield, in Bernardo Silva’s own words, City were probably out of contention to be champions. As I predicted, the nature of that win over Liverpool was going to do one thing for their confidence. A few days later, not only were they handling the weight of expectation, but doing so with a smile on their face. When’s the last time in the league you could say the same about us?

Do you really watch us and say that’s the best side in England?

Time to worry

I was told Man City had a mountain to climb to catch us. They have not played in the Prem since, yet now know if they win every fixture remaining, the Premiership returns to Manchester.

Some will say, ‘But we have a 5-point lead,’ the same who say, ‘Oh, but we have a 7-point lead.’ Then it will be, ‘But we have a 3-point lead.’ Then it will be, ‘We only have to get a result at the Etihad …’ before the yearly tradition of … well, at least we competed.

We have seen this drama before, and after last night there is no point pretending any more ….

It’s time to worry that it’s happening again.

Dan Smith