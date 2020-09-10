Opinion: Is it really to our benefit to make Arteta the centre of everything?

Mikel Arteta was made the manager of Arsenal late last year and he has proven to be an inspiring appointment.
The former Manchester City assistant manager has been at the Emirates for less than a year, but he has already won two trophies for the club.
He has also helped some of the players who had been struggling at the Emirates to become better players.
Arsenal has been busy in the transfer window as they try to reshape their team and get them prepared for an assault on the top four.
The club has signed the likes of Willian, Gabriel Magalhaes and Dani Ceballos in this transfer window. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is also set to sign a new deal with the club.
One key influence in getting these deals done is Arteta. I think it is just perfect that we now have a manager that can help us sign the best players in the world.
A manager is sometimes key to keeping your best players or making a top signing, but it is really smart for such an important part of your club to be reliant on the manager?
We all know that managers come and go regardless of the success they have achieved, isn’t it counterintuitive to make your manager the key influence in decisions like this when you know, he will leave eventually?
What happens when Arteta decides to leave and our new manager doesn’t have the charisma to attract or keep top players?
I hope we should have a rethink of this and maybe make the club run without so much influence from the manager.
An article from Ime
I think it’s ok for the manager to have a hand in incoming players. He should not be the only individual deciding on players coming in and leaving, however.
What top manager would join a club knowing he has no say in players coming in? Also, what top club in their right mind would give any manager the sole decision on incoming players?
I think you should give your article a rethink. Say he stays 8years and has success. Heck let’s say 3 years from now he leaves, in that time he trains a Luiz to be a manager or his assistant. Passes on knowledge builds a strong infrastructure a club culture that lasts forever. Ifs and buts however that is positive. Why all the negatives.
Wenger built a culture that became outdated but lasted 20 years think about that. Emery couldn’t handle that building a club. He handled the player staff only. Arteta is building a culture and not alone. Vinai, Edu, the entire club are
I take a lot of positives from your post
Absolute power corrupts absolutely (Dalber-Acton). Sad but true. Arteta should be given the power to choose players, full authority over the team including disciplining prima donnas irrespective of their position in the food chain. But adopting a Wengerlike monopoly of power is a sure recipe for chaos. Let arteta Identify players then others should work to bring those targets in.
For me, the manager is the most important person in a club regarding success on the pitch. And only he knows which players he needs to achieve his plans. Of course he could say lets splash the cash in short term solutions, no matter what is in three years. But it is the boards decision whether they can trust the manager or not. If there are any doubts then it might be the wrong manager.