Opinion: Is it really to our benefit to make Arteta the centre of everything?

Mikel Arteta was made the manager of Arsenal late last year and he has proven to be an inspiring appointment.

The former Manchester City assistant manager has been at the Emirates for less than a year, but he has already won two trophies for the club.

He has also helped some of the players who had been struggling at the Emirates to become better players.

Arsenal has been busy in the transfer window as they try to reshape their team and get them prepared for an assault on the top four.

The club has signed the likes of Willian, Gabriel Magalhaes and Dani Ceballos in this transfer window. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is also set to sign a new deal with the club.

One key influence in getting these deals done is Arteta. I think it is just perfect that we now have a manager that can help us sign the best players in the world.

A manager is sometimes key to keeping your best players or making a top signing, but it is really smart for such an important part of your club to be reliant on the manager?

We all know that managers come and go regardless of the success they have achieved, isn’t it counterintuitive to make your manager the key influence in decisions like this when you know, he will leave eventually?

What happens when Arteta decides to leave and our new manager doesn’t have the charisma to attract or keep top players?

I hope we should have a rethink of this and maybe make the club run without so much influence from the manager.

An article from Ime