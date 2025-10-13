Opinion: Is it time to thank Robbie Lyle for what he built with AFTV?

With James Bayliss joining Turkish last week in confirming he will no longer appear on AFTV, some thought the international break would be the ideal time for Robbie Lyle to release a statement explaining why. Yet sometimes in life, it is what you do not say that can be just as impactful.

For years I have questioned fan channels for educating a generation that the definition of a supporter is who shouts the loudest and swears the most. I have observed double standards in people wanting to stand outside a stadium and tell the world how badly a company is being run, but then getting sensitive when anyone dares to do the same to them. It is clear to me that some individuals have been exploited, being laughed at rather than with.

Recognising Robbie’s achievements

Yet I will always defend a person’s right to make as much money as possible for themselves and their family. Over a decade ago, Mr Lyle saw a gap in the market. Where many spoke about doing something similar, he backed himself and created a product so successful he could give up his day job and make it his full-time career. Naturally, many football fans loved the idea of being paid to talk about the sport they loved, so they tried their own versions of AFTV.

The irony is that Robbie helped these people grow with his advice, advertising, and collaborations. He could have been greedy and tried to monopolise the medium for himself. I am sure the irony has not been lost on him in the last couple of weeks.

Turkish (Bilal Aydin) suggested he did not end his working relationship with AFTV on good terms. James, while not thanking Robbie directly, at least had the decency to stress he was grateful for the opportunity. For some reason, a couple of other content creators who left years ago felt the need to add their opinions, perhaps a desperate attempt to get views. While none will admit it, they had day jobs before AFTV launched. Some did not even have channels at the time, and if they did, they certainly did not have the subscribers they do now thanks to their association with Robbie. That is undeniable.

Business before friendship

Speculation has been rife that Turkish and James gave Robbie an ultimatum when he chose to continue working with individuals who had caused controversy, though as always, online rumours should be taken with caution. Even if you morally agree with their stance, it shows an incredible sense of entitlement. In any industry, walk into the office and tell your boss what to do regarding another employee and see what happens. That is why most bosses keep their distance outside work, so they do not blur the lines between friendship and professionalism.

It is possible that several of these YouTubers struggled with AFTV’s growth to such a size that Robbie could no longer act like their mate working alone. With sponsors and advertisers to answer to, there are now policies and procedures that legally have to be followed. Again, a lot of ego seems involved in admitting that Mr Lyle had become their employer, but you cannot have it both ways. You cannot be happy to be financially compensated for the content you create yet act shocked when the channel is run like a business.

Like any business, you are a cog in the wheel, not irreplaceable. Even in worlds where celebrities and millionaires are made, there is always a shelf life. Look how Arsène Wenger was treated, or Cristiano Ronaldo when he returned to Manchester United. Even legends are eventually replaced by the next flavour of the month.

AFTV’s lifespan will not increase or decrease based on Turkish and James working independently. They are overestimating their importance if they did call Robbie’s bluff. That is not a reflection on their talent but simply how a businessperson has to think to be successful. You take the emotion out of decisions, accept that nothing lasts forever, and the cycle continues. You simply find a couple more fans outside the Emirates to record a fan cam, one goes viral, and the process begins again.

The 53-year-old will be paying professionals who will advise him, people whose jobs are to have their fingers on the pulse. Fan content is now such a crowded market that AFTV will never reach the same numbers it did when it was unique. That is true of any form of entertainment. Your favourite TV series eventually hits its peak. That is why the GFN Network was created in 2017 to house other projects such as DR Sports. Robbie has been thinking long-term for quite some time, like most entrepreneurs do.

Do not ever mistake silence for ignorance or calmness for acceptance.

Dan Smith

