Opinion: Is it too early to call Dani Ceballos a flop?

Dani Ceballos was one of Arsenal’s better players in the last campaign even though he played under two managers.

He was as important under Mikel Arteta in the second half of the season as he was under Unai Emery in the first half of the season.

The Spaniard’s fine form also contributed to Arsenal winning the FA Cup.

His return to Arsenal was almost certain if Real Madrid and the player wanted it, and so it happened.

We all expected him to pick up from where he left off at the end of Project Restart, but the Spaniard has hardly been noticed for his performances this season.

Arsenal is looking to build on winning the FA Cup in the last campaign, and they even did some good business in the last transfer window.

Bringing Ceballos back was because he showed what he could offer, but we have to admit that the Spaniard has been poor recently.

As Arsenal fans, how much longer should we wait before considering him a flop?

There is no denying the fact that Ceballos is a top talent and we can almost see what he can do when he plays, but he does appear to be one of those players that is just too inconsistent.

If he returns from the international break and remains ineffective, then it will probably be best to sideline him and let his contract run out or if possible, terminate it in January.