Opinion: Is our new problem finding a good partner for Gabriel?

Arsenal has had a fine few months under the management of Mikel Arteta.
The Spaniard was appointed as the club’s manager last year and he has brought about changes in almost everything at the club.
He won the FA Cup and the Community Shield earlier in the year and the club backed him in the last transfer window.
One of the players that he signed in that transfer window was Gabriel Magalhaes.
The Brazilian had been turning heads with his fine showing at Lille and he attracted the attention of several top teams in the summer.
Arsenal won the race for his signature and in his first game for the club against Fulham, he showed how good he was and he even netted a goal.
Over time, the young Brazilian has remained consistently good and against Manchester United, which was a big game, he gave an equally big performance.
Arsenal seems to have found a solid defender, but it seems that a partner for the former Lille man is a problem for Arteta.
The Spaniard is still setting up his team with three centre-backs, but he might revert to a back four soon.
Even with three at the back, Arsenal doesn’t seem to have the perfect partner for Gabriel.
Gabriel makes the likes of Rob Holding look good when they are being paired together, but I doubt if the Englishman can be the long-term defensive partner of the Brazilian.
For me, we need to sign another top defender to partner Gabriel and we will have solved our long-standing defensive problem.
Do you think Arsenal needs to sign a new defender to partner Gabriel?
6 CommentsAdd a Comment
Once again the question asked at the articles end is importantly different from the question asked by tht misleading vheadline. I SUGGEST AD PAT THAT YOU LET WRITERS WRITE THEIR OWN HEADLINE AND EVEN INSIST THEY DO.
Your headlines are often misrepresenting what the article acutally says!
I personally think that we DO need to buy another quality CB as there are none , other than GABRIEL himself, here right NOW, who are clearly even apporaching the level he has in such obvious way!
At the moment, we have the best defence in the PL after playing pool City leicester and manure.
We have Chambers and Mari coming back from injury, Soares covering Bellerin and Kos (excellent game last night) for Tierney… let alone the, yet unknown, emergence of Saliba’s talent.
We shouldn’t keep looking at buying players, rather work with those we have at the moment and who cost us money.
Kos had an excellent game?
Gabby is a top, top defender, he can definitely play and I really like him.
In the short term I think we’re ok with Holding and Luiz as his partner.
In the long term and I think it depends on what actually happens with Saliba, if he gets any games for us this season or goes on loan and proves himself, he could be the long term solution, which many have predicted.
If it doesnt go according to plan for Saliba then i can see us going back into the market next season for another CB as we will lose / get rid of Mustafi and Sokratis. Not sure what will happen with Luiz and then we have CC and Mari, just depends how they both come back from injury
Holding played really well lately and deserves to be that person. However we know MA will revert back to Luiz when he is healthy. Maybe Partey presence makes signing a new CB unnecessary.
Definitely shouldn’t be looking at spending our money on another defender. Holding has looked good alongside Gabriel and we’ve still got Chambers and Mari to come back. Then there’s Saliba who has been let loss yet and a number of good youngsters coming through such as Zac Medley. Not of course forgetting we’ve conceded the fewest goals of any team after playing Liverpool, Man City and Man Utd