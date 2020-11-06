Opinion: Is our new problem finding a good partner for Gabriel?

Arsenal has had a fine few months under the management of Mikel Arteta.

The Spaniard was appointed as the club’s manager last year and he has brought about changes in almost everything at the club.

He won the FA Cup and the Community Shield earlier in the year and the club backed him in the last transfer window.

One of the players that he signed in that transfer window was Gabriel Magalhaes.

The Brazilian had been turning heads with his fine showing at Lille and he attracted the attention of several top teams in the summer.

Arsenal won the race for his signature and in his first game for the club against Fulham, he showed how good he was and he even netted a goal.

Over time, the young Brazilian has remained consistently good and against Manchester United, which was a big game, he gave an equally big performance.

Arsenal seems to have found a solid defender, but it seems that a partner for the former Lille man is a problem for Arteta.

The Spaniard is still setting up his team with three centre-backs, but he might revert to a back four soon.

Even with three at the back, Arsenal doesn’t seem to have the perfect partner for Gabriel.

Gabriel makes the likes of Rob Holding look good when they are being paired together, but I doubt if the Englishman can be the long-term defensive partner of the Brazilian.

For me, we need to sign another top defender to partner Gabriel and we will have solved our long-standing defensive problem.

Do you think Arsenal needs to sign a new defender to partner Gabriel?