Opinion: Is the Europa League right for the blooding of youngsters?

Arsenal will be playing their next Europa League game against Molde this evening.

The Gunners have already won their opening two group games and they are now well on course to top their group.

As the club looks to make a return to the Champions League, this competition is an important one for them.

They have the chance to get back into Europe’s top club competition either by winning the Europa League or by finishing inside the top four, they will want to keep both options open.

The club customarily doesn’t field their best XI in the early stages of this competition and Mikel Arteta seems to have continued that tradition.

It seems that at the group stage of the competition, the club is only looking to blood youngsters that can play for them in the future.

The likes of Reiss Nelson and Joe Willock have found more luck in their quest for first-team football in this competition.

But is it the best time to give more chances to our academy products?

I have a feeling that it is better to start something exactly how you mean to go on.

In this case, it means fielding the players that you expect to deliver this trophy for you from the start.

It will seem normal for the club to start playing their best players from the knockout stages, but what happens if the players that Arteta is putting out fail to progress Arsenal before the big boys come back into the team?

I think we need to take this competition more seriously with our team selection now.

An article from Ime