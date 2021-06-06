Opinion: is the Euros a great place for Arsenal to find players to sign?

One advantage of international competitions is that it gives chances to some players to become massive stars.

The last World Cup brought out some top talents who would otherwise have remained relative unknowns.

The Euros will assemble the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Harry Kane, but because there is always room for shocking results, some lesser-known players can become stars based on their performances and earn moves to top teams.

Arsenal has signed none of their summer targets yet and if any targets are taking part in the Euros, the Gunners might want to watch them in the competition first.

Their performance might further increase the club’s willingness to do a deal over their signature.

But is a player’s performance in a one month’s competition enough to judge him?

We have to consider that some countries will not go beyond the group stages. Does that mean all their players are bad?

I agree that some players can reach a new high in their career by performing well in these international games, but I’m not convinced of its relevance in judging a player’s performance at club level.

Admittedly, I have a bias against buying players because they have done well in competitions like Euro 2020, but do you think we should make signings based on their showing in the competition?

An article from Ime