Opinion: Is the lack of goals at Arsenal down to just the strikers?

Arsenal has struggled for goals for much of the past few weeks.
Our 3-0 home drubbing at the hands of Aston Villa was the third league game in four matches that we hadn’t scored a goal, and we lost all of those games.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been relied on to score the goals for us since he joined the club, and he hasn’t failed.
The striker is now going through his worst spell in the team in terms of scoring and the whole team is suffering from it.
Aubameyang is a striker that will score goals if he gets the service and the Gabonese attacker has had very little of that so far.
Arsenal signed Thomas Partey to provide an extra body in their midfield this season.
The Ghanaian has been in fine form when he has played for the club.
However, he is a box to box midfielder whose speciality isn’t exactly creating chances.
Dani Ceballos hasn’t been as impressive as he was last season and so we have struggled creatively.
While the likes of Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette have been blamed for the lack of goals, don’t you think that we are simply lacking a top creative midfielder that will create the chances for our attackers to finish off? I think that is our problem at the moment and not the strikers.
An article from Ime
Clearly down to the manager and the negative formation. Auba has not been given many chances and lacca squanders his chances.
Arteta needs to pick a better starting line up and pick a better formation.
Anyway on the other post about saka being fatigued I wrote the idea of a front 4 of
Martinelli auba pepe
Saka
I think our problems of scoring and creativity would be solved. To me martinelli and auba play quite similarly in their style off the left . I also think saka is one of our most creative players . Obviously msrtinelli is a few weeks away from being back but thats what I thibk we should aim for
We have over-relied on Auba for a long time and imo, he’s not happy on the wings. Laca has been squandering chances here and there.
If Laca is undroppable, play 442 then to keep them both up top. Mancini played Aguero behind Dzeko and it worked for city so why do u waste an elite striker like Auba on the wings?
Until the back three formation is consigned to the dust bin I very much doubt if we will see a resurgent Arsenal this season.Basically this system creates situations where our possession is based on a spare centre back with limited ball skills and technique who simply does not have the ability of top quality midfielders. A good example of this problem was in evident in the England v Iceland match last night when Maguire became spare and had more touches than virtually any other English player .Iceland were happy for a slow ponderous centre back to have the ball rather than say Grealish who could have featured in a midfield three along with Rice and Mount.Unless Arteta and Southgate change their systems they will not be as successful as they could be.
I agree @Grandad. The 343 is not helping us at all. Our game has been so predictable. All our attacks are not the left and if the opponent keeps Auba out, there’s no Arsenal. From Leno to Gabriel to KT to Saka to Auba. The same routine in every match.
Why was Auba scoring goals before his new contract?
What’s dramatically changed between that time?
And I also think Arteta needs to stop being too negative and mechanical. I feel like it also suffocates our attacking play.