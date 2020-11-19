Opinion: Is the lack of goals at Arsenal down to just the strikers?

Arsenal has struggled for goals for much of the past few weeks.

Our 3-0 home drubbing at the hands of Aston Villa was the third league game in four matches that we hadn’t scored a goal, and we lost all of those games.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been relied on to score the goals for us since he joined the club, and he hasn’t failed.

The striker is now going through his worst spell in the team in terms of scoring and the whole team is suffering from it.

Aubameyang is a striker that will score goals if he gets the service and the Gabonese attacker has had very little of that so far.

Arsenal signed Thomas Partey to provide an extra body in their midfield this season.

The Ghanaian has been in fine form when he has played for the club.

However, he is a box to box midfielder whose speciality isn’t exactly creating chances.

Dani Ceballos hasn’t been as impressive as he was last season and so we have struggled creatively.

While the likes of Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette have been blamed for the lack of goals, don’t you think that we are simply lacking a top creative midfielder that will create the chances for our attackers to finish off? I think that is our problem at the moment and not the strikers.

An article from Ime