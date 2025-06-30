Opinion: Is there still a spot in this Arsenal squad for Gabriel Jesus?

The Gunners’ summer window has come alive in the last few days due to a surge in transfer activity. A backup goalkeeper, two midfielders, and a defender are on the verge of joining the club. This will come as a boost, but the club’s work is far from over.

The frontline still needs reinforcements, with centre-forward particularly in dire need of a quality addition. The club is widely expected to sign a conventional number nine. The two priority targets have become so synonymous with the window that I do not even need to mention their names in this article. Whether Arsenal lands either player remains to be seen, but it is already set in stone that the club will make a high-profile signing this summer.

With this in mind, Kai Havertz will be expected to play second fiddle from the start of next season while also remaining an option in midfield. However, the future of one man remains up in the air.

Jesus’ injury adds uncertainty to his role

Gabriel Jesus is currently nursing a long-term injury and is still months away from a return to action. He suffered an ACL injury against Manchester United in the FA Cup third round back in January and is expected to return in the second half of the year. The Brazilian underwent surgery but is now back in the gym as he bids to come back stronger than ever.

Nevertheless, his Arsenal future remains unclear and he is widely expected to depart sooner rather than later. The arrival of two forwards, including a winger, could accelerate his move away. But all things considered, does the 28-year-old still have a chance in the Arsenal first team? At first glance, the answer is blatantly clear, but nothing can be ruled out.

Could Jesus still offer value to Arteta’s plans?

Gabriel Jesus is a player held in high esteem by Mikel Arteta. There is a reason the Spaniard made him his first centre-forward signing at the club. His work ethic, technical ability and elite mentality are qualities highly sought after and could still prove useful in the Arsenal squad moving forward.

His ability to play on the wings is also a huge reason to keep hold amidst the need for added strength in depth. Being 28, he is also at his peak, which could add experience to a fairly young side. There are a number of reasons the club should keep the Brazilian, but it comes with its own risks as well.

No one knows how he is going to fare off the back of an injury of that nature. The last time he suffered a long-term injury, Gabriel Jesus struggled upon his return to the Arsenal side, which will surely spark worries among the backroom staff. His inability to stay fit is a concern as well as his inconsistency. That said, he did score eight goals in the last seven games before his ill-fated injury. He is a player that will offer a different dimension to the Arsenal attack. on his day, but it remains to be seen whether a spot in the squad will be reserved upon his return.

What do you think, Gooners? Should Jesus be kept as a versatile option, or is it time to move on?

