Opinion: Isn’t it better to sack Arteta before we play our next fixtures?

Arsenal is now in the worst form ever imagined under Mikel Arteta after he won the FA Cup within the first few months of his time at the Emirates.

He made a dream start, and we all bought into it and why not, after all, we had been starved of success for a few years prior to him coming in.

Now it seems that the bubble has burst and we will love for him to continue as our manager, but I do not want to support him or Arsenal in the Championship.

The truth is that if things don’t change, Arteta will be sacked, and I wonder, how much longer do we have to wait?

We are facing some important games in the coming week against the likes of Manchester City and Chelsea, wouldn’t it be better to play those games with a new manager?

If Arteta has lost his mojo, why waste time in replacing him? A new manager can probably get us some points in the next few games with that new manager bounce.

I love Arteta and I’d take him back if he left our team and became a successful manager at another club.

But we have to save our season, and if for some reason he cannot help us with that, then he has to leave the club now.

An article from Ime