Opinion: Arsenal must win against Burnley or Arteta must go

Mikel Arteta was lauded as the messiah when he won the FA Cup for us just a few months ago.

Who would have thought that just a short time later that some fans would want him gone from the club?

Arsenal’s fine start under him has become a nightmare as we continue to go from one league game to another without scoring a goal, nevermind winning those games.

One game you never want to lose even if you’re on a bad run of form is the derby, and Arteta’s side was well beaten by Tottenham in their last game.

It is now six losses from 11 league games and we face Burnley next.

While Tottenham represents a team that is flying high in the Premier League, and we can probably excuse our players for losing that game, the game against Burnley is a must-win for us.

Sean Dyche’s side has made a poor start to this Premier League campaign with just a single win all season and they are 18th on the league table.

Arsenal has just seven points more than them, but there is no other result apart from a win in that game that can save Mikel Arteta’s job.

If we lose or draw that game and Arteta isn’t sacked, then the club has become sentimental in their decision making.