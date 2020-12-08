Opinion: Arsenal must win against Burnley or Arteta must go

Mikel Arteta was lauded as the messiah when he won the FA Cup for us just a few months ago.
Who would have thought that just a short time later that some fans would want him gone from the club?
Arsenal’s fine start under him has become a nightmare as we continue to go from one league game to another without scoring a goal, nevermind winning those games.
One game you never want to lose even if you’re on a bad run of form is the derby, and Arteta’s side was well beaten by Tottenham in their last game.
It is now six losses from 11 league games and we face Burnley next.
While Tottenham represents a team that is flying high in the Premier League, and we can probably excuse our players for losing that game, the game against Burnley is a must-win for us.
Sean Dyche’s side has made a poor start to this Premier League campaign with just a single win all season and they are 18th on the league table.
Arsenal has just seven points more than them, but there is no other result apart from a win in that game that can save Mikel Arteta’s job.
If we lose or draw that game and Arteta isn’t sacked, then the club has become sentimental in their decision making.
At what point do we realize this is a player problem? Apart from Leno, Gabriel, Tierney, Partay and possibly Auba, who in our team starts in any of the six best teams in the league? Saka and Martinelli ate obviously talented but still too young to be first team players regularly.
I count 5 good premier league players. Not saying they are top premier league class. And with that we expect a top four finish and want to sack the manager?
almost nobody expects the team to win the title and a top 4 finish should be fought for but a top 6 is definitely possible with this squad and the bare minimum.. so being 15. is not on the squad but on the purely on the manager
I beg to differ.
But when Robbie or AFTV members say it then you guys who own this page quick to judge them. Bias envious twats
Football is not about young and old. Its about the performance on the field. With or without a win at Burnley, Arteta should be fired. He can fully use the ammunition at his disposal
Too soon to sack him, but to keep playing out of form players could be his own downfall, i think they will stick with him for now,but i must admit things are looking very bleak at the moment,Xhaka Willian and Bellerin are not good enough although given time i think Willian will improve ,he has had quite a good run of poor games and should now be left out to work on his game.
Too soon? We are near relegation zone. Do you want Arsenal to play in Championship? It’s too late for Arteta to be on that seat.
11 points gap from the 1st position with 27 games to go and we talk about relegation. Come on man! Sheffield are not talking about relegation yet, why should we?
Completely agree, HH!
We fans need to be realistic and give the team a chance. I feel the pain too (especially after a beating in the local derby) but lets calm down and support the team!
I do believe though that we need to be in a better position by the end of January. If we are still struggling at that time and nothing has changed, I think the club will be making some big decisions, obviously.
For now, we need to keep grounded and not get carried away with our emotions 🙂
I don’t want to make anyone a scapegoat, but Xhaka is so very slow in possession and in his movements.
When he gets the ball and looks forward, he ALWAYS hesitates and decides to back pass it again. Is he afraid of mispasses?
Often he also hesitates in possession tryin to pass back or side ways, and this leads him losing possession.
I can’t see him ‘dictating tempo’ at all with this aspect in his play. He’s not fast, doesn’t tackle a lot, doesn’t intercept passes, doesn’t create or shoot. And he’s been starting for us what, 4 years? I can’t see what he brings in to the team.
Don’t get me wrong, it’s not just him the problem. But at the moment I think our biggest flaw is in our midfield, who can’t create enough. And that’s where Partey, Xhaka, Elneny, Willock and co. come to spotlight.
It’s staggering we’re even having this conversation..
Board Will stuck with him till team is performing in Europa but once we are out of Europa and getting same results then his time is up..
If we lose to Burnley it will put Arteta in a very difficult position but I think it’s to early to think about sacking him. If the BOD do sack him I expect Mertesacker would be put in charge temporarily or a rumour I’ve heard is Wenger has been approached to fill in until we find a new boss. But, are there any decent managers out of work apart from Poch, though he is destined for Real Madrid I’m sure?
Arteta needs to ditch the old under performing players and put some trust in youth who have spirit, skill and desire to succeed, not just get mega bucks at the end of each month. AMN has the legs to drive the midfield forward, Nelson has pace to get along the right wing and ESR I’m sure can play as a decent number 10 if given the chance. A back four of Cedric, Mari, Gabriel and Tierney would be far better than the current defensive unit. Elneny must come back in and with Partey out for the foreseeable future, AMN should get a run. Aubamayang can go back out to the left, with Nelson on the right and Eddie or Balogun up front. If we get desperate and need to put crosses into the box again we have Moller to come from the bench to capitalise, he’s just won under 23 league player of the month. Arteta needs to bite the bullet now or risk us getting closer to the relegation area. All it needs is two or three wins to get us motoring again, though may prove difficult with the next four games coming up.
My support for the Arsenal is never ending but no manager or player is bigger than the club. COYG.
Sack the manager??????????????? Get a grip. This fan base has become such snowflakes
Sometimes I wonder sacking Wenger was mistake or it was correct decision because after that our club hasn’t been stable at all
The problem with you is that you were one of those supporters who said ‘Arteta is the best thing that ever happened to Arsenal’. Now you don’t want to accept that your judgement was impaired. There’s no hope that Arteta will make any difference. We are sinking deeper
I said this before, the Premier League is cut throat it is unlike any other, due to its high competitive and physical nature, coupled with highly clued up technical coaches/managers at almost all the clubs now. So it’s an extremely difficult environment, to operate in even for experienced coaches/managers. Arteta at this point might have the heart, the passion and the willingness to coach at the highest level, but i am afraid, he just looks unable to handle a job of this magnitude, so early in his career.
The great Arsene had to go, Unay had to go and now Mikel has to go. Are we a sacking club now? 3 bad results from the top 2 teams and 3 good from us and we will be at the top of the table. 3 games gunners, 3 games!
We have already played 6 of the top 10 teams. I am seeing us starting a winning run from this gameweek and in just a few weeks we are going to be talking about challenging for the title and not this relegation overreaction.
MA wants to play a certain way, he wants everyone to defend and there is no room to be creative or play to players strengths.
When you have these players, and they are a good squad of players imo, but the tactics and team set up’s just do not do them justice.
There are a few weak links in the team ands yet they are played more than players that can actually benefit the team..
At the end of the day results matter in football, there is no room for sentiment as that is proven with not firing Wenger when he became stale.
All in all MA needs to get things back on track or he should go, I am still behind him until that happens but it doesnt look good for him right now in all fairness