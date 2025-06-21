Opinion: It is Arsenal’s fault if Zinchenko runs down his contract

Arsenal are preparing to part ways with Oleksandr Zinchenko during this transfer window, with the Ukrainian entering the final year of his contract. The club no longer considers him a core part of its plans, and should he remain beyond this summer, his playing time next season is expected to be significantly reduced.

Zinchenko joined the Gunners in 2022 after the club decided to abandon efforts to repurpose Kieran Tierney as an inverted full-back. The Scottish defender had struggled in the role, and with Nuno Tavares also failing to meet expectations, Arsenal opted to secure Zinchenko’s services to fill that tactical void.

Injuries and Form Spark Decline

Although Zinchenko showed promise upon his arrival, his time at the Emirates has been blighted by injuries and inconsistent performances. These issues led Arsenal to strengthen their defensive options further by signing Riccardo Calafiori last summer. The emergence of Myles Lewis-Skelly as another viable option also contributed to Zinchenko’s diminishing role within the squad.

In hindsight, last summer would have been the ideal time for Arsenal to sell the former Manchester City man. At that stage, he still retained market value and could have commanded a reasonable wage package from interested clubs. However, his performances over the past twelve months have dipped, reducing external interest and complicating a potential transfer.

Uncertain Future at the Emirates

Now, with just one year remaining on his deal, Arsenal are seeking to move Zinchenko on before he can depart on a free transfer. The club’s ability to offload him, however, may depend on the player’s willingness to compromise on personal terms.

According to internal assessments, if Zinchenko prioritises regular football, he will likely consider a move elsewhere. Conversely, if he chooses to stay and see out his contract, he may spend much of the season on the bench, with limited opportunities to feature prominently.

The coming weeks will reveal whether he values first-team football or is prepared to serve as a squad player in what may be his final year at the club.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…