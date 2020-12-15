Opinion: It is for the best that Arsenal fans are not allowed back into the Emirates

Arsenal has been on a poor run of form lately. I thought that the return of fans this month would make them do better, but that hasn’t worked.

I am somewhat happy that the government has announced new coronavirus restrictions that will force the fans to remain at home for now while Arsenal’s home games are played behind closed doors again.

Lets face it, there is no sense in us rushing to get tickets for our club’s home games when they will most likely lose the game.

It seems that the players cannot even play for the fans, and that is disrespectful to me.

At the moment, I don’t know what to expect from these players, it seems to so long ago that we won the FA Cup by beating Chelsea and Manchester City.

Since the return of the fans didn’t help our players to do better, they have to chance to make things right before the fans return once again.

I say this because if we return and their form is still this abysmal, then I’d not blame any fan who boos them from the stands.

I don’t know what the solution to this problem is, but Mikel Arteta must get his tactics right and get this team back to form, otherwise, the fans will react and not in a good way when they are back in the stands.

An article from Ime