Opinion – It is hard to be enthusiastic about Daniel Ek’s desire to buy Arsenal

The current state of Arsenal under the ownership of the Kroneke family means that most Gooners are desperate to see the man sell up and be gone.
So when Spotify co-founder Daniel Ek threw his hat into the mix late last week it was easy to get carried away at the prospect.
However, the words of Michael J Fox from the film The American President springs to mind.
“People want leadership, Mr. President, and in the absence of genuine leadership, they’ll listen to anyone who steps up to the microphone. They want leadership. They’re so thirsty for it they’ll crawl through the desert toward a mirage, and when they discover there’s no water, they’ll drink the sand”.
That kind of reminds me where we may be with Daniel Ek.
The reason is simple, he is not rich enough to bankroll the club and he will be forced into owning the club with the same self-sufficient method that the Kroenke’s have been working with.
Ek, according to Forbes, is worth $4.7b, a tidy sum no doubt but nowhere near enough to compete with the likes of Man City or PSG and still a lot less than what Roman Abramovich is worth ($15.2b) at Chelsea.
Unless it is ridiculous wealth, any new owner that comes in will be in no better position than what Stan Kroenke has been in and remember, he has been dropping significant amounts in recent transfer windows.
So what would Daniel Ek bring that is so different? Maybe he will be more visible but why would that make a difference to results?
He would have to overhaul the board if he wants an improvement in recruitment because buying the club but not changing how it operates is not going to make much difference either, is it?
The bottom line is that getting rid of Kroenke with another billionaire is unlikely to make much difference unless it is someone with astounding wealth prepared to compete directly with Man City and clubs like them.
The difference will come once better recruitment is achieved and a better manager is installed.
The grass may be greener on the other side but it is more likely to be just another mud pit.
8 CommentsAdd a Comment
Don’t agree with the article for what it is saying, if he wanted to and is allowed too, 2 billion give or take a few 100 millions is plenty of money to bankroll any team. For me that isn’t the issue and to some degree the self sustaining model isnt the issue either. Where my problem lies, it would be like jumping out of the frying pan into the fire. He doesn’t live in England would not be at every game and would still be sole owner. The fact he is a supposed Arsenal supporter all his life helps a bit because kronk didn’t know football existed let alone Arsenal 25 years ago. The problem for me is absent owner, the set up of the board and they way the club is run from top to bottom. We need an Arsenal family not a kronk family. The club should somehow belong to the fans as well as the owner. If he bought the club and sold shares to the fans say 51 %, not only would he not own it outright, the share money could be used to run the club as a self sustained model. It isnt the model that is the problem but how the money is spent and where.
Apparently Reggie he as attended loads of games even at Highbury and he’s only 38 which says to me that he is a proper fan ,just read on sky that he actually will watch games even if he’s in his board meetings for his music business.
That last paragraph is so telling – look where we are today versus three years ago!!!
What I do like about this rumour, is the inclusion of three Invincibles, who know what The Arsenal is all about.
Trouble might be though, what would be the long term goals of DB, TH and PV?
Ken he also as said he would welcome fan representation onto the board which is what the majority of fans have been crying out for ,problem is his he full of hot air and the biggest obstacle would be Stan actually selling .
Just saw that on Sky, Dan. And with TH, DB & PV said to be ‘completely committed’ it’s hard not to be excited!!
4.7 billion dollars is a tidy sum:o:D oh how i wish that is a tidy sum in my pocket
To put it another way it is 4700 million or 4700,000,000
That’ seems a rather jaundiced view Martin. I think the intent is as important as the money. Disinterested like Kroenke he is not. What’s the point of Kroenke’s cash if he doesnt spend it? You think your “model” buyers grow on trees? And most of the super rich would probably not pass the Proper Person tests for the UK anyway. Honestly I just want somebody who CARES!
1) He is an Arsenal fan since childhood
2) He is young, very smart, doesnt mind taking risks and has ideas. He definitely would not be in it just for the money
3) Its rumoured he would come in with like-minded backers – rich fans who couldn’t buy in on their own
4) Endorsed publicly by Vieira, Henry, Bergkamp. They all love the club and would not back a guy just for the sake of it. The guy must have plans and made promises to get them on board.
5) He’s European. He gets it
This is not my concern. What is, is getting Kroenke to sell. Needs a bigger bid that he cant refuse. Or to hope he’s had enough hate to want out. As likely to stay for that reason though as he sames to enjoy being despised.
Yes Dengote has more but he’s spent years saying he would buy and never come through. I honestly think he only does it for the publicity.
A bird in the hand… and the fingers crossed on that hand.