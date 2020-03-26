Opinion – It is more than just talent and that is why Mkhitaryan should have no Arsenal future

Henrikh Mkhitaryan is a highly talented player but that is not always enough to be a success at the top of the Premier League.

You cannot coast in the Premier League, it is a very demanding place and there is nowhere a player can hide. You have to have a certain attitude otherwise the fans will not take to you and that is exactly what has happened with Mkhitaryan.

To fail at both Man Utd and Arsenal is telling and when fans of both clubs do not miss you one bit that is also another tell.

Mkhitaryan had the talent to change games but he rarely did, he may have been played out of position or in a system that did not suit him but that does not mean you basically give up trying.

You have to show up for games, you have to have a fighting spirit because without those key ingredients the fans will soon turn against you.

The Armenian just seems full of excuses why he didn’t cut it at Arsenal and obviously, has the perfect fall guy in Unai Emery.

“When I was at Arsenal, I had different things asked from me by the coach, people were expecting different things from here,” he told The Times as quoted by TeamTalk.

“The philosophy of Emery was different from [Paulo] Fonseca, but here I’m feeling much better because we’re playing better football and I think it matched me.

“I prefer Fonseca’s football because we’re playing very offensively, we’re trying to have the ball all the time here and of course I like this kind of game.”

If Mkhitaryan’s attitude matched his talent then he would have made it at Arsenal but the brutal truth is that he does not have it inside of him to be a Premier League player.