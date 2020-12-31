Opinion: It is not out of the question that Aubameyang follows Ozil

Mesut Ozil was sidelined at Arsenal simply because he couldn’t perform under Mikel Arteta.

The Spanish manager needs players who can do the job for him, and that has seen him axe the German.

At the time that Ozil was struggling, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was arguably Arsenal’s best player.

The Gabon striker was scoring all the goals that we needed, and he earned himself a new mega-money deal, just like Ozil did in 2018.

After signing the new deal, Auba’s goals have dried up.

In a bid to avoid an Ozil situation, Arteta has played the former Borussia Dortmund man in several positions across the club’s attack, but he still cannot buy a goal.

I hope he starts scoring soon, but even if he doesn’t, he will be smiling on his way to the bank.

I wonder how much longer will he struggle before he gets benched by Arteta?

One message a manager has to send to his players is that no one is his favourite or above the team, yet Arteta seems to struggle with that.

In the absence of Aubameyang, we beat Chelsea 3-1. He still brought the striker back against Brighton and benched the in-form Alexandre Lacazette.

That action showed that the Spaniard can be blindly loyal, and I’m afraid, that might spoil his coaching career.

An article from Ime