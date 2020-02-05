Opinion – It is not too early to be calling out Nicolas Pepe

Nicolas Pepe has failed to live up to his huge transfer fee.
It was always going to happen, patience was going to run out and criticism of Nicolas Pepe would begin. The Ivory Coast international has been an expensive flop so far and both fans and former players are starting to become frustrated with the 24-year-old.
Former Arsenal legend Ian Wright was on the Monday Night Club on the BBC and he had this to say with regards to the former Lille man:
“We definitely need more out of him, I’d like to see him play more and getting the creative players ramming the ball down his throat to get him taking on players. In Arsenal’s current state in respect of money we cannot afford to pay that kind of money for somebody and three managers now are not really sold.
“That can’t happen, we’re not in that luxurious position. Whatever happens we’ve got to get a tune out of Pepe and quick. Three managers have benched him. I’m not seeing enough movement from him, not seeing enough hunger from him to want to make something happen and he needs to start doing that because questions are starting to be asked.”
It really is hard to disagree with Wrighty there, in fact, I agree with every single word he has said.
Some will argue that the huge fee is not his fault but that fee reflects his talent and I doubt anyone can say that he has performed to anywhere near his best.
It could be confidence, it could be adapting to the English game, I really do not know but what I do know is that he has to start showing more than what he has done so already or the club may have to cut their losses. No club can carry a player worth so much money and get almost nothing in return.
All Arsenal fans had huge hopes when he was signed and he has been a huge letdown and while the excuses worked in the early days, especially the comparison with the time it took the likes of Thierry Henry to settle down and adapt but those excuses no longer wash now.
The time for excuses has passed, we know what he is capable of and he now has to deliver.
So, no, in my personal opinion it is not too early to call Pepe out, it is actually the perfect time.
If he is still highly inconsistent at the end of this season, we have to shift him to the left or replace him
He is still young, fast and has good stature for a winger, so I bet we could still get around 50+ M for him
Our loss is nothing compared to the amount of money Chelsea lost after purchasing the flopped Andriy Shevchenko and Fernando Torres
Emery should have been sacked after that loss to Chelsea in the EL Final. that was where it all started. Also, we need a complete midfield overhaul. We should have gone for one of Rakitic/Thomas Lemar in January. we need goal scoring midfielders. we need guys who can take shots from midfield. The board need to support Arteta by buying top quality players. For now, we should move Lacazette to the bench. Play Pepe in the No 10 role and Aubameyang in central forward. It makes no sense playing Lacazette and Aubameyang at the same time. that is the main issue we have. our defenders are doing well now. problem is with the midfield and attack. Arteta needs to be brave and ruthless going forward. 3 points in the next 5 games are a must
Pepe did not play in the last game. We should give him time. perhaps we can move him to the No 10 Role. He is the only player in the squad who can move with the ball. Also, Move Aubameyang to the middle. Lacazette as sub for now. we cannot afford more draws.
XHAKA TORRERA
PEPE
OZIL AUBAMEYANG MARTINELLI
Lacazette needs a break for now. Pepe is not the issue. Lacazette is.
I agree, he needs time and I think that there is real potential there.
A big part of the issue with his “performance” is how teams play us. Unless we can hit on the counter or get a relatively fast break, the opposition backs into the box and dares us to break them down. We can’t do it right now, as soon as the defence is set we generally are done. Somebody else alluded to this in another post.
I think that will end up being the big decision in the summer – help in the middle going forward or big money for the central defender (both would be nice).
Has the defence improved enough and with the new players coming that we can focus on the middle? I am increasingly drifting forward in my thinking 🙂