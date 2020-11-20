Opinion: It is not too early to start building the Arsenal team around special talent

Bukayo Saka is truly a special player, watching him play for the England national team this past week has convinced me of that.

The teenage star has been part of the Arsenal first team since the last Premier League campaign.

He has continued his upward trajectory in his development which I believe will remain the case for a long time.

He is one of the best left-footed teenagers to watch at the moment, and it seems like he is good enough for us to build our team around him.

This kid is talented, disciplined and reliable, there is almost no flaw to his game at the moment apart from the fact that he is inexperienced.

The current Arsenal squad is still in transition as Mikel Arteta tries to build a team that can consistently compete in the Champions League.

I am delighted that Saka has been trusted by Arteta so much that he looks like one of the first names on the team sheet.

If he can be trusted to play all our games, don’t you think that this is probably the best time to start building our team around him?

You might think that he is still too young, for me, the younger the better and if we can start formulating our team around him now, we will be doing that with a player that still has a lot of years ahead of him.

