Opinion It is now or never for Raheem Sterling to prove himself at Arsenal

One of the first things Enzo Maresca did in his new job last summer was to make it clear that he would not be registering Raheem Sterling in any of his squads.

The manager was even blunt in public, stating that if the player could not find a move elsewhere, he would simply be paid to train with the reserves. To be fair, trimming a massive squad was part of the Italian’s job, and Sterling was not the only one at Stamford Bridge to be loaned out or paid to sit at home.

Yet, according to the 30-year-old’s representatives, this greatly contradicted Chelsea’s stance. Their client had returned for pre-season early, and in discussions with the club, he was led to believe he was part of their future plans. Based on that, this was not a club decision but rather something Maresca had personally decided after failing to be impressed.

At a time when his dressing room lacked leadership, why was he so adamant that there was no way back for one of his more experienced options? That, of course, was not our concern—until the final hours of August’s summer transfer window. In hindsight, the loan deal gave us an early indication of the level of ambition among our owners.

Mikel Arteta had worked with Sterling at Manchester City, where he was credited for helping individuals improve on a one-on-one basis. Sterling was often cited as the perfect example. Only Edu knows how much Arsenal truly believed the two could rekindle that relationship or whether it was simply an opportunity to bring in a body without paying a fee.

Regardless of opinion on the deal, his parent club are still covering approximately 70% of his salary, making the move risk-free. The juice was worth the squeeze.

Outside of the Carabao Cup, however, Sterling was not given many chances to impress as a Gunner—which is natural. A team aiming for the title should not be relying on a player they are borrowing. Yet, when Arsenal needed a goal at Newcastle, Milan, Fulham, and at home to Everton, it was noticeable that one of the few players with experience of being a champion remained on the bench. To put that into perspective, Arteta preferred to bring on Oleksandr Zinchenko, Ben White, and Jorginho as attacking options.

By December, Sterling had started just two league games, one of which lasted only 37 minutes. The assumption had to be that the coaching staff simply felt the once-great player had lost his edge.

By Christmas, even Gooners who had been critical of the move seemed to sympathise with him. He had so few chances in North London that it felt unfair to judge him. We do not see what happens in training, so we have to trust the staff who do.

It was always going to take a stroke of luck for Sterling to get a run of starts based on his first few months at Arsenal. While no professional would wish harm on a teammate, injuries to Gabriel Martinelli and Kai Havertz have given him a lifeline. Though it is too late to make the Emirates his permanent home, he now has the opportunity to put himself in the shop window and secure a place in the Premier League next season. However, at the moment, it is hard to see any English top-flight side willing to match his wages.

It was difficult not to feel sorry for Sterling on Saturday. Many will struggle to sympathise with a player earning £325,000 a week from two clubs, yet he is still a person with human emotions. Confidence does not discriminate based on wealth, and self-esteem is not measured by a bank balance.

The front three that started at the weekend were picked out of necessity. As long as that formation remained, they were the only senior players available. That might change after Mikel Merino’s double against Leicester City.

How do you find your confidence when you know the fans do not rate you and the manager barely trusts you? Where do you find motivation when not only will you not be wearing the red and white shirt next season, but your entire future remains uncertain?

Is it possible to stay composed when you know you will be the first player substituted after an hour?

That is why, at the King Power, Sterling was forcing everything—taking extra touches because he was unsure, running at defenders with zero conviction. Martin Odegaard did him no favours, attempting ambitious passes over the top. In his prime, Sterling thrived when games became stretched, but would you have faith in him as an impact substitute now?

Some pundits suggested that he just needs a scrappy goal—one to go in off his backside—to regain his swagger. But this seems deeper than that.

It is not a long-term concern for Arsenal, but it is always a shame to see a player so young lose his joy for the game.

It has been years since football saw Raheem Sterling at his best. He has won every domestic honour, scored at World Cups and Euros, and played for four of the biggest clubs in England.

Is it simply a case of achieving too much success too soon? By 30, has the hunger gone? Is that something a player can just switch back on?

It would be unfair to suggest off-field distractions are a factor when every employer insists there has never been an issue with his attitude. Perhaps it is as simple as age catching up with him—losing his speed, his most dangerous weapon.

Was Pep Guardiola’s refusal to approve a new contract the moment when his standards dropped?

Only Sterling himself knows.

What he has now is 13 league games to prove a lot of doubters wrong—but, more importantly, to prove something to himself.

He is going to get more minutes in the second half of this campaign than he ever expected.

He has a chance to add to the four Premier League titles he already has.

The platform is there for him to become an unlikely hero in Arsenal’s history.

However unlikely, this could still turn out to be a great story.

It is now or never, Raheem—time to see the best of you!