Opinion: It is still too early to think we can win the league?

Arsenal has made a fine start to the league season. Wins over Fulham and West Ham have placed us firmly in contention for the league title.

The Gunners are one of the in-form teams considering that they also won the FA Cup and Community Shield last month.

With our current form, it is understandable that fans have started dreaming of winning the title already.

Mikel Arteta had to play down our chances because some people are getting carried away, apparently.

I also think those who are already thinking that we can win the title have to calm down. We have played just two matches and both have been against teams that have a genuine chance of fighting relegation this season.

Our next league game will be against Liverpool. If we can beat Jurgen Klopp’s Juggernauts again, maybe we can say we look ready to fight for the title, even at that, it is still too early to talk about winning the title.

These are still early days and regardless of how many more games we win, we need to understand that the last two Premier League season has shown that you have to win a tremendous amount of points before you can lift the Premier League and it is unlikely that the Gunners are ready to be that consistent just yet.

Let’s see how we get on next week first, shall we?