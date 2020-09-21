Opinion: It is still too early to think we can win the league?

Arsenal has made a fine start to the league season. Wins over Fulham and West Ham have placed us firmly in contention for the league title.
The Gunners are one of the in-form teams considering that they also won the FA Cup and Community Shield last month.
With our current form, it is understandable that fans have started dreaming of winning the title already.
Mikel Arteta had to play down our chances because some people are getting carried away, apparently.
I also think those who are already thinking that we can win the title have to calm down. We have played just two matches and both have been against teams that have a genuine chance of fighting relegation this season.
Our next league game will be against Liverpool. If we can beat Jurgen Klopp’s Juggernauts again, maybe we can say we look ready to fight for the title, even at that, it is still too early to talk about winning the title.
These are still early days and regardless of how many more games we win, we need to understand that the last two Premier League season has shown that you have to win a tremendous amount of points before you can lift the Premier League and it is unlikely that the Gunners are ready to be that consistent just yet.
Let’s see how we get on next week first, shall we?
“Let’s see how we get on next week first, shall we?”
Exactly… Even if we win our next game against Liverpool.. Please don’t start singing about getting Arsenal back.
Recent Madness update, Chelsea want Mattéo Guendouzi, Arsenal requested for one of N’Golo Kanté or Callum Hudson-Odoi, Chelsea have said no to any deal with Kante.
There are discussions going on between both.
I’m personally feeling this is because Chelsea don’t wanna pay Declan Rice’s fee.
They want a holding midfielder
I don’t even want this one to be true a bit.. Though the idea of having CHO seems tempting, Personally don’t want this, but both teams are discussing making a deal for unwanted players.
For Arsenal it’s probably Guendouzi..
For Chelsea? CHO, Barkley, Kepa, who else??
Eddie,
Is Bakayoko a player Arsenal might
be interested in taking a flier on. I
know he flopped initially @ SB but
was said to have a bounce back
season on loan @ AC Milan. Similiar
evaluations for a swap.
MG has made a transfer request, Eddie. Argh!! Please not the chavs!!!
It’s crazy for anyone to predict the end of the season specially the transfer window is still open even if we get all our linked players the best we should hope for is 4th
Every time I read 4th it reminds me of Arsen Wenger when he said 4th is like wining a trophy how right he was but at the same time it’s his fault if he knew that he should of forced the board to buy better and on time
With the current squad…
Not a Freaking Snowball chance
in Hell.
With Aouar and Partey joining the
Arsenal ranks…
I like our chances.
I hate to say it but a Wenger style
beatdown @ Anfield may be
exactly what is needed to
expedite the additions of these
two missing pieces.
How about seeing how we fare in our first 10 games before we talk about a title charge? For all we know about Arsenal, everything could come crashing down in a bit, I hope it doesn’t.