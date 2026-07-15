Opinion: It is time for England to rest unfit Declan Rice

Declan Rice joined the England squad for the 2026 World Cup carrying an injury and has publicly admitted that he is experiencing so much pain that it can affect him even while sitting still.

Despite the injury, Rice has continued to start matches for England at the World Cup and has delivered solid performances in midfield throughout the tournament.

Rice continues to battle through injury

Thomas Tuchel appears to believe that England cannot do without the Arsenal midfielder, and his importance to the team is clear. However, Rice has not been performing at his usual high standard, with his fitness issues seemingly limiting his influence on the pitch.

Against Norway, Rice produced his quietest display of the tournament so far, as England came close to suffering an upset. Tuchel eventually opted to replace the Arsenal midfielder, a decision that helped refresh the midfield during a difficult contest.

Rice has shown his commitment by continuing to play despite his physical condition, but the demands of the tournament make managing his fitness increasingly important. With every match carrying greater significance, balancing his availability with his long-term fitness has become a major consideration.

Rest could benefit England

Rice is expected to return to the starting lineup for the crucial semifinal against Argentina. However, there is a strong argument that this is the right moment to reduce his workload and preserve him for the final if England progresses.

Rice has consistently demonstrated that he is a player who thrives in the biggest matches, but a half-fit midfielder cannot be expected to perform at the same level as a fully fit Arsenal star. England’s coaching staff should pay close attention to his physical condition and consider allowing him to recover.

If necessary, Rice could still be introduced during the second half to influence the match. However, protecting him from further injury may prove to be the wiser decision. Should his condition worsen during the semifinal and rule him out of a potential final, England could be left regretting the decision not to rest him when the opportunity was available.

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