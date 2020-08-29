Opinion: It is unfair to Emiliano Martinez but Bernd Leno has to be the number one

Recent reports claim that Arsenal are willing to sell Emiliano Martinez this summer as they consider Bernd Leno as their first choice.

After ten years at Arsenal, Martinez finally got his big break in the first team this summer.

The Argentinean needed to be called upon when Leno got injured in June during the early days of the Premier League’s restart.

Martinez’s form was so good that fans became divided over who is the better of the two.

Some fans are of the opinion that the Argentinean is better and is underrated because he wasn’t signed for too much money, while others think Leno is ahead of him in terms of quality.

I think that both of them are equally good options to have and it’s unfortunate that one of them has to be the second choice at the Emirates.

Having watched Martinez for some time now, I will admit that he is a quality keeper and that I was very surprised by the way he performed.

However, Leno is a level above, in my opinion, the saves he makes sometimes are incredible and he was in a superb form until he was injured.

I can understand why one of them must go and it has to be Martinez.

An article by Ime