Opinion: It is unfair to Emiliano Martinez but Bernd Leno has to be the number one

Recent reports claim that Arsenal are willing to sell Emiliano Martinez this summer as they consider Bernd Leno as their first choice.
After ten years at Arsenal, Martinez finally got his big break in the first team this summer.
The Argentinean needed to be called upon when Leno got injured in June during the early days of the Premier League’s restart.
Martinez’s form was so good that fans became divided over who is the better of the two.
Some fans are of the opinion that the Argentinean is better and is underrated because he wasn’t signed for too much money, while others think Leno is ahead of him in terms of quality.
I think that both of them are equally good options to have and it’s unfortunate that one of them has to be the second choice at the Emirates.
Having watched Martinez for some time now, I will admit that he is a quality keeper and that I was very surprised by the way he performed.
However, Leno is a level above, in my opinion, the saves he makes sometimes are incredible and he was in a superb form until he was injured.
I can understand why one of them must go and it has to be Martinez.
An article by Ime
4 CommentsAdd a Comment
Leno was brilliant before his injury. Martinez came in and surprised everyone with such remarkable performance. Very difficult to chose between the two, but I’m leaning towards Martinez.
Thank goodness I don’t have the misfortune of making that choice. Must be a tough one for MA
You have summed up the predicament facing Arteta
Whatever the outcome a half decent back up is required as was shown by an inspired Martinez
I think most fans are being reactionary because Martinez’s performances were recent.
I’m willing to bet the drama won’t be much and nobody would bat an eyelid if Leno never got injured and we sold Martinez for £2 million.
Nobody would be making a fuss, it’s easy to accept to stick to Martinez, bit he has only done it for like 3 months.
Leno on the hand has shown consistency is his middle name and he’s been doing it for years.
Aside for 2 errors he made, you can’t fault him for anything else.
Even Ederson made more errors.
It has to be Leno.
I also accept it’s unfair to Martinez, and he needs to play. So I’ll be really happy for him if he gets a club of his choice. He’s first team material.
Just don’t sell him for anything below 20 million.
Also, he’s angry at Arteta for sticking with Leno, and once again I understand his reactions.
Martinez is more commanding in his area and also a great shot stopper. He is far better than Leno with his kicking and playing out from the back. Having said that, I think they will play a half each today.