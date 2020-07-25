Opinion – It was not a good move by Arsenal stopping Saliba playing in the French Cup final

Arsenal has denied William Saliba a once in a lifetime chance after they refused to allow him to remain with Saint Etienne and feature in the final of last nights French Cup final.

I am not exactly interested in the details of the conversation between both clubs, because I think that no matter what the disagreement may have been, the Gunners should have allowed the young defender to experience the final.

This is because he has worked so hard to help them get to that final for the first time in more than 20 years and even if they won it or not (PSG won 1-0), that experience would have been priceless.

The defender has admitted to feeling like a “robber” after he let his teammates down by not being part of their team for the final against PSG and I think that Arsenal made a poor decision denying the teenager the chance to make that final.

Apart from it adding a priceless memory to him as he leaves the team that he has been with from when he was young, he would have had a valuable experience that he would have brought to the Emirates.

Arsenal has had their way and the final was played without him, but I hope that the club learns from this and not deny another of our on-loan teenagers an opportunity like this.

An article from Ime