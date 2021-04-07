Opinion: Its time to cut our losses on Torreira, he never stood a chance under Arteta

News making the rounds recently says that Lucas Torreira wants to leave Arsenal and return to South America.
The Uruguayan is a fan of Boca Juniors and wants to play for the Argentinean side before he retires.
He has always spoken of his love for Carlos Tevez’s team and has been linked with a move to Brazilian sides as well.
The midfielder has just lost his mum to covid-19 and now more than ever he wants to be closer to home.
It is hard for me to see Arsenal stopping him from achieving that, considering that he has hardly played under Mikel Arteta.
Sending him out on loan to Atletico was never because we wanted to have him back as a better player.
It was always to preserve or increase his market value and now that it isn’t happening, I think we should let him leave.
He joined Arsenal for around £26 million. We may not get even a quarter of that price if he moves to South America.
However, what we would gain is getting rid of an unhappy player and saving quite a good sum in wages.
This summer shouldn’t be complicated for Torreira, he should return from Spain and get his desired move because there is no point keeping hold of him.
An article from Ime
Cut our losses again! As much as I sympathize with LT, allowing him to leave for free before the end of his contact is ludicrous. If he really wants to leave for Boca Juniors, all he needs to do it pay off his contract. I still believe he can play a useful role in our midfield next to Partey.
Is it only Lucas Torreira that could be allowed by Arsenal to leave the club on transfer out of the club another club side next summer transfer window?
Well, how about Mateo, Guendouzi who could also be allowed by Arsenal to leave them on transfer out from Arsenal during next summer transfer widow to cash in by Arsenal for a moderate transfer fee payable to Arsenal by any clubside wanting to sign him.
I am feeling want to sleep as sleep is catching me forcing me to stop my ranting on Arsenal FC gor the time being this night. Good night to all Gunners, Gooners and Mikel Arteta.
