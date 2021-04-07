Opinion: Its time to cut our losses on Torreira, he never stood a chance under Arteta

News making the rounds recently says that Lucas Torreira wants to leave Arsenal and return to South America.

The Uruguayan is a fan of Boca Juniors and wants to play for the Argentinean side before he retires.

He has always spoken of his love for Carlos Tevez’s team and has been linked with a move to Brazilian sides as well.

The midfielder has just lost his mum to covid-19 and now more than ever he wants to be closer to home.

It is hard for me to see Arsenal stopping him from achieving that, considering that he has hardly played under Mikel Arteta.

Sending him out on loan to Atletico was never because we wanted to have him back as a better player.

It was always to preserve or increase his market value and now that it isn’t happening, I think we should let him leave.

He joined Arsenal for around £26 million. We may not get even a quarter of that price if he moves to South America.

However, what we would gain is getting rid of an unhappy player and saving quite a good sum in wages.

This summer shouldn’t be complicated for Torreira, he should return from Spain and get his desired move because there is no point keeping hold of him.

An article from Ime