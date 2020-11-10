Is it time for Arsenal to give Nicholas Pepe a run in the team?

Arsenal has several top attacking talents In our ranks at the moment. With Gabriel Martinelli still out injured and Nicolas Pepe struggling to play for the club, one can only wish every fit attacker at the club performed at their best all the time.

One player whom the club signed this summer with hopes that he will be a key player for them and perhaps also get them into another gear is Willian.

The Brazilian has a lot of experience and he should not be talking about time to blend with his new teammates.

I won’t lie, I was very excited when he provided three assists in his first game, even though I didn’t want us to sign him in the first place.

Those excitements have long gone and we’re left with an attacker that can barely string together a couple of forward passes for us now.

If Willian cannot do better than Pepe, I don’t think it makes any sense to play him ahead of the Ivorian.

While Willian is getting older, Pepe is just coming into his own and the more games he plays, the more value he will offer to us.

To me, Willian has already shown us that he is ineffective, the earlier we cut our losses and sideline him, the better for us.

An article from Ime