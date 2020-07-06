Arsenal’s next opponents in the Premier League will be third-placed Leicester City.

The Gunners have been on a fine run of form since they defeated Southampton in the Premier League.

Mikel Arteta’s side will head into the game with the Foxes on a run of four straight wins in all competitions and they have kept a clean sheet in all their Premier League games in that run.

However, they will be coming up against one of the league’s most lethal strikers in the form of Jamie Vardy.

The Englishman is the Premier League’s top scorer this season, with 21 league goals to his name.

He had struggled for goals on the restart of the league, but he scored two goals in his last game against Crystal Palace.

The Foxes will see that performance as a fine way to prepare for a game against Arsenal.

The Gunners tried but failed to sign him after he led Leicester City to the league title in 2016, and he might be about to show us what we missed out on again.

The striker has scored six goals in his last five matches against us and I dread seeing him attacking our goal.

I know that we have become a better defending unit, but Vardy isn’t a striker that is easy to defend against.

If we can keep a clean sheet against the Foxes, then I’d be super confident that we will end this season better than we have imagined.

