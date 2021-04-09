Opinion: Jerome Boateng is not good enough for Arsenal

Several reports have linked Arsenal with a move for Bayern Munich centre-back, Jerome Boateng.

The former Manchester City man has won all the club trophies at the German side and he would be a fine addition to any team that he plays for next.

The 32-year-old will be a free agent in the summer and Bayern’s sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic recently told Sky Sports via Sun Sports that the defender wouldn’t be given a new deal.

This development has opened up the chance for Arsenal to add another experienced player to their ranks.

But it would be out of place to sign the German, no matter how we want to see it.

The Gunners already have David Luiz, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Willian as 30+ players on huge contracts, yet underperforming.

Adding Boateng to that group simply makes no sense.

Signing experienced players as free agents can be a good thing, but Boateng looks finished.

If we move for him, the chances that we would end up with a player that is worse than David Luiz is very high.

This is because he struggled to play in England when he was younger after moving to Manchester City in 2010.

Why then would anyone think he can do better in the Premier League now?

An article from Ime