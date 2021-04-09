Opinion: Jerome Boateng is not good enough for Arsenal

Several reports have linked Arsenal with a move for Bayern Munich centre-back, Jerome Boateng.
The former Manchester City man has won all the club trophies at the German side and he would be a fine addition to any team that he plays for next.
The 32-year-old will be a free agent in the summer and Bayern’s sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic recently told Sky Sports via Sun Sports that the defender wouldn’t be given a new deal.
This development has opened up the chance for Arsenal to add another experienced player to their ranks.
But it would be out of place to sign the German, no matter how we want to see it.
The Gunners already have David Luiz, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Willian as 30+ players on huge contracts, yet underperforming.
Adding Boateng to that group simply makes no sense.
Signing experienced players as free agents can be a good thing, but Boateng looks finished.
If we move for him, the chances that we would end up with a player that is worse than David Luiz is very high.
This is because he struggled to play in England when he was younger after moving to Manchester City in 2010.
Why then would anyone think he can do better in the Premier League now?
An article from Ime
7 CommentsAdd a Comment
Why all these bloody old heads. Christ play saliba and mavrapanos
Aguero
Give Dino & Saliba a go and let Luiz leave on a free.
Sell Bellerin, Soares & Chambers can fill in. Use money for LB.
Sell Torreira, AMN & Send back Danny and buy Bissouma. Bring Matteo home for cover with Xhaka. Willock & Elneny also has to be mentioned as a keep or sell category also.
Get Ødegaard if possible or Calaghoun on a free to help SmithRowe.
Sell Laca & Eddie as both are going into last year, Bologun new deal & Martinelli Step up.
Sell Willian for £2m, sign a new attacker with this and funds above to Help Auba (who I would consider selling) Pepe & Nelson.
This sort of say nothing article is really boring and even more irritating, BECAUSE it is NOT INTELLIGENT AND SAYS EXACTLY NOTHING OF ANY IMPORT AT ALL.
What this daft formula constantly trots out is this: choose any old player, then say he is not good enough and that we will not buy him. Well, I can just as easily and just as pointlessly write exactly the same article about MY CAT. He is also not good enough, is too old(in cat years) and will not be coming. Which is precisely what this non article is saying, annoyingly, about Boateng.
Why bother !!! I mean how desperate can any human be to write an article with their name attached that says ABSOLUTELY NOTHING!
I look forward to your own intelligent articles Jon!
Boateng is actually still a very good player. I would let Luiz go and offer Boateng a one year deal (renewable) at 25k p/w with a 20k win bonus
In fact 25k p/w with bonuses only paid out on wins should be standard for everynew player from now on.
i agree Jon. Don’t really know what prompted this article. Before I even skimmed, I knew it would be from a bad source like the Sun.