Opinion: Kante gives Chelsea FA Cup final boost, but Arsenal can still beat them

N’Golo Kante has handed Chelsea a timely boost by returning for selection ahead of their FA Cup match against Arsenal.

The Frenchman has struggled with niggling injuries this season that has reduced his participation in Frank Lampard’s side.

However, he remains one of their most important players and when he is fit, he is almost guaranteed to start.

Ahead of the FA Cup final, Standard Sports reports that the World Cup winner has handed Lampard a timely boost with his return to fitness.

Kante is an amazing player and I will have loved for him to play for us and if he plays, he will represent a very different problem for us to deal with.

However, I don’t think that there is any cause for alarm over his availability because we can still beat them with him on the team.

The first reason is that it won’t be smart for Frank Lampard to start him in that game because he lacks match practice.

And if the Chelsea manager starts him, I back Mikel Arteta to come up with a plan to neutralise the threat that he possesses.

After all, we beat Manchester City with the likes of Raheem Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne to reach this final.

