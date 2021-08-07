Keeping Xhaka and new arrivals will give Arteta no room for excuses this season

Mikel Arteta is arguably one of the luckiest managers in the Premier League at the moment, having been given more than enough time to get Arsenal back among England’s top clubs.

Despite his inexperience, he has lasted longer than Unai Emery and seems to enjoy special treatment from Arsenal’s leadership.

Football is, however, a results business and this might be his last chance salon at the Emirates.

Arsenal promised to strengthen their squad in this transfer window and they have been doing exactly that so far.

After adding the likes of Ben White and Albert Sambi Lokonga to their squad, the Gunners would expect to challenge for the top six at least next season.

Granit Xhaka was the subject of serious interest from AS Roma this summer, but the Gunners look set to keep him.

If he stays and they finally sign a new attacking midfielder, they simply have to be more competitive.

One excuse Arteta has had going for him so far is that he doesn’t have a strong enough squad. Now that the club is delivering a stronger set of players, he simply has no more places to hide.

The upcoming campaign will become a genuine test of his managerial abilities and it would be interesting to see how they perform.

What other excuse do you think Arteta might have if he fails to deliver with this stronger squad?

An article from Ime