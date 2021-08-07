Keeping Xhaka and new arrivals will give Arteta no room for excuses this season

Mikel Arteta is arguably one of the luckiest managers in the Premier League at the moment, having been given more than enough time to get Arsenal back among England’s top clubs.
Despite his inexperience, he has lasted longer than Unai Emery and seems to enjoy special treatment from Arsenal’s leadership.
Football is, however, a results business and this might be his last chance salon at the Emirates.
Arsenal promised to strengthen their squad in this transfer window and they have been doing exactly that so far.
After adding the likes of Ben White and Albert Sambi Lokonga to their squad, the Gunners would expect to challenge for the top six at least next season.
Granit Xhaka was the subject of serious interest from AS Roma this summer, but the Gunners look set to keep him.
If he stays and they finally sign a new attacking midfielder, they simply have to be more competitive.
One excuse Arteta has had going for him so far is that he doesn’t have a strong enough squad. Now that the club is delivering a stronger set of players, he simply has no more places to hide.
The upcoming campaign will become a genuine test of his managerial abilities and it would be interesting to see how they perform.
What other excuse do you think Arteta might have if he fails to deliver with this stronger squad?
An article from Ime
Not convinced personally that while Xhaka stays and probably remains a regular that we are much stronger.
Without pace and speed when passing FORWARDS, not sideways or back, I see no real improvement. We needed XHAKA GONE BUT THAT HAS NOT BEEN DONE, AND DIGRACEFULLY SO IMO.
I agree- and more so we needed to offload Bellerin and might seem a bit harsh but also Leno and Holding- with them there is still at least 4 personal game costing errors quaranteed and this can ultimately cost us champions league. If the prices quoted in the media are even close to accurate- why have we not singned Onana, Aouar and Bissouma or Zakaria allready? 30- 40 millions for Ramsdale and not 40-50 for Bissouma? And i think maybe time to sell Aubameyang also- something is not right anymore- probably years of positional misuse and a little loss of pace- Patson Daka would have been nice option.
If Xhaka and our senior CFs stay but we still fail to reach top six, I bet Arteta will mention about the missed sitters
Our main priority should be a better CF, but we won’t be able to buy the new one until we manage to sell Lacazette and Nketiah. A new AM would be a good addition, but it isn’t as crucial as the new CF
Given the massive cultural change that many of us think is required at the Emirates, I don’t think 18 months can be interpreted as “more than enough time” to get us back amongst the top clubs.
Having said that, I agree that Arteta and Edu are running out of time to show tangible evidence that their process is a winning one. The P in PL doesn’t stand for Patience.
My expectation is just top six, but the glory hunters might expect an EPL trophy this season
Top six is ideal Gai. And from your analysis I am begining to think we actually need a good CF because even in preseason Auba is yet to impress and Lacazzet how long will the fans be patient. I want to see more of Folarin Balogun
Hopefully Balogun can start as a CF in the cup games, because he wasn’t impressive when playing on the left wing in pre-season
Well put.
I recognise that the culture you mention is significant. If nothing else, I will be grateful to Arteta for seeing off the cabal that undermined Emery and there was no sign of that under him. Patience was required last season for many reasons, but I am not convinced that will hold much water for this one. Now is the time for Arteta to show that he is capable because if he can’t then it will be curtains
However, he is not the only one on whom a lot rests. The board have had a lot to answer for over a number of years and Edu needs to be working on transfers (in and out) sooner rather than later.
Our main priority is to get rid of lacazette and xhaka and arteta and edu all for them or unless we will be playing stoke in the championship if arteta stays in charge god help us
Will you EVER stop with this Arteta bashing.
Can we wait until we’ve lost our first game AT LEAST!
Arteta is due to leave. He doesn’t have what arsenal needs right now
Arsenal has become a retirement home for lazy not-so-professional footballers and all that on high wages. No wonder they can’t sell any single one of them. How they can’t find a club for Laca escapes me. He’s got quality.
So if he has quality why so eager to get rid of him? I would rather he stays and Aubu go because he’s done nothing since pay increase
Possibly the most ridiculous title ever…the fact that Xhaka may be staying and we haven’t addressed our most pressing needs, gives Arteta a built-in excuse…the very notion that you threw in this line, if “they finally sign a new attacking midfielder”, like some sort of relatively unimportant afterthought, speaks volumes…I can only assuming you were trolling for some negative feedback, which would be highly justified considering the clownish manner in which our administrative lightweights have dealt with this window thus far
assume not assuming
You’re right, this season will be a test of his managerial abilities. Can we afford another season out of Europe?
A higher finish than the last 2 seasons and a cup win aren’t too much to ask!
And while we’re at it, some sexy football would be nice..
Of course I’ll give credit where it’s due, but will also call him out as and when I see fit..he’s paid enough and has been in the position long enough to know what he’s doing, right?
Let’s hope for a great season with plenty to cheer!
I think he has until Christmas! I hope he does well!
The ire of the fans won’t allow him to stay past if we are not in or close to top 4…
The fact we are out of Europe should mean we are fresher every weekend. So if we are poor next season it lands firmly on MA’s and Edu’s shoulders!
MA said they had identified the reason for the bad season and that it will be fixed this summer. So, lets give them a chance at least. But, no excuses this time. WE WILL SEE!!!
Spot on, GunneRay 👍
It’s not about excuses, arsenal are taking time to make a challenge for the top of the league and it will be too soon to say at the end of this season.
Let’s give him chance tnk God he has not sell anyone let’s just add one more may be a midfielder I believe we are going for top 4
If you give constructive ideas, than digging graves for yourself thu better. It’s like you’ve waiting for bad things to come. When will you stop this negative criticism on certain players.
If in this century the best club in premier league is buying £100m player, Man utd adding to their strong squad, Liverpool as well, Chelsea too… Arsenal have not really tackle the position that can give Arteta full confidence. If arsenal do not get a very good attacking midfielder atlist two before end of transferwindow, I don’t see arsenal breaking into top four. If Arteta finish 8 again or 7, the owner, board will not sack him.