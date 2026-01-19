Opinion – Key Arsenal stars shouldn’t be on the plane to Italy

With two games remaining in the Champions League league phase, Arsenal are already guaranteed a place in the last 16. This early qualification presents Mikel Arteta with an important opportunity as the squad navigates an intense schedule following the demanding festive period.

Arsenal is one of several clubs currently playing every few days, and the benefit of securing a top-eight finish in Europe with fixtures still to play is the chance to give key players a valuable week off between domestic matches. Squad management is a crucial part of Arteta’s role, and this week, he must strike the right balance when selecting his team to face Inter Milan.

Managing fatigue and priorities

There is sympathy for supporters who have spent significant money to travel to Italy, yet there is a strong argument that certain players should not even be on the plane. Not only are Manchester United growing in confidence under Michael Carrick, but they also have no European commitments. This allows them to train daily and prepare tactically for their visit to the Emirates.

Physically and mentally, several Arsenal players would benefit from a brief rest to refresh their bodies and minds ahead of the title race. A trip to the San Siro risks becoming an unnecessary distraction, and any injury to players such as Bukayo Saka or William Saliba would raise serious questions about squad management at this stage of the season.

Format changes and European incentives

In previous seasons, there may have been little jeopardy attached to such a fixture, but UEFA’s revised format has altered that dynamic. To encourage clubs to finish as high as possible in the league stage, the team finishing highest earns home advantage in the second leg of knockout ties. A top-two finish effectively guarantees that advantage until the final.

Arsenal currently sit on 18 points with six still available. Only Arsenal and Bayern Munich can exceed 19 points, meaning two points would secure a top-two finish, while one point would likely be sufficient due to goal difference. With Kairat still to visit North London, Arsenal can afford to lose in Milan and retain control of their destiny.

At the highest level of sport, success and failure are often decided by the smallest details. Prioritising freshness now could provide Arsenal with the best possible advantage in the Premier League next weekend.