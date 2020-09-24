Opinion: Kolasinac cannot even be trusted to be a squad player

Sead Kolasinac keeps proving just why he isn’t good enough to even be a squad player at Arsenal.

The Bosnian has been linked with a move away from Arsenal after the recent signings of new defenders by the club, and I think that this is the best time for him to leave.

Originally a left-back, he has been used as a left centre-back by Mikel Arteta in his quest to find space for him in the team, and he simply isn’t good enough.

Kolasinac started Arsenal’s Carabao Cup game against Leicester City and proved yet again why he shouldn’t be trusted.

The Gunners won the game 2-0, thanks to an own goal and a strike from the in-form Eddie Nketiah.

However, Arsenal would have conceded a goal had Ayoze Perez been more accurate with his header.

The Spaniard was being marked by Kolasinac and the Bosnian lost him too easily and he planted his header, thankfully not in the back of the net, late on.

Arsenal has landed Gabriel to add to William Saliba, David Luiz, Rob Holding, among other defenders in their team.

I think that the best solution to our Kolasinac-problem will be to sell him as soon as possible.

An article from Ime