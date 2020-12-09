Opinion: Lacazette was troublesome against Spurs but we need so much more from him

Alexandre Lacazette earned some praise for causing all kinds of problems for Tottenham in our match on Sunday.

In truth, he looked like the only player that might create something, apart from Bukayo Saka, among Arsenal’s attackers on the night.

However, strikers don’t earn their money by causing problems for the opposition defences or by looking likely to score.

They get paid to put the ball in the back of the net.

When I see fans applaud some of our players for almost doing their job, I just think about how far below the level of normal performances that these lads have served us for such a long time.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang seems to have set a higher bar for himself yet his new bumper deal seems to have handicapped him in some way.

Even though he was ineffective against Tottenham too, I don’t agree that Lacazette had a better night.

The only reason why Lacazette plays as our preferred centre forward is that we need goals and if he doesn’t score, he should be rated 4 and below regardless of what he does in the game because nothing else has a direct impact on the result.

An article from Ime