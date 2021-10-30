Opinion: Leicester will be a brutal test for Arsenal, but these are the types of matches they have to win

Arsenal faces Leicester City today in one of the most exciting Premier League games of the weekend.

The Foxes have become one of the clubs to watch since Brendan Rodgers became their manager.

The former Liverpool boss is arguably the most successful British manager in the EPL right now and it is never easy playing against his team.

He would unleash the likes of Jamie Vardy and Patson Daka on Arsenal in this match and it promises to test the Gunners.

They also have an impressive midfield which is led by the in-form Youri Tielemans.

Arsenal has also hit some fine form after their poor start to the season, but Leicester is one of the clubs that have displaced them from the European places on the league table.

That shows that the Foxes cannot be compared to Aston Villa whom Arsenal beat the last time.

They would provide the Gunners with a ruthless awakening if we slip up at the King Power Stadium.

However, if we maintain our focus and fight well, we could get all the points from this game.

A victory today would go a long way in boosting the morale of the dressing room at the Emirates.

Every Premier League match is hard, but games like this will show if we are ready to break back in to the European places.

