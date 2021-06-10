Opinion: Leno is decent but Arsenal really do need a better goalkeeper

Bernd Leno was prefered over Emi Martinez in the summer in a decision that feels like the wrong one now.
The Gunners had been looking to keep the better of both goalies after Martinez told them he wants to play more often after proving his worth in the absence of Leno.
The club chose the German and cashed in on Martinez who has gone on to become one of the best in the Premier League, while Leno struggles with inconsistency.
Germany has been the breeding ground for some of the best goalkeepers in the world and Leno isn’t the first German to be Arsenal’s first choice with Jens Lehmann manning the goal for them in a more successful era.
Leno has also shown some fine form between the sticks for the Gunners, but I believe strongly that we should sign a better goalie.
There has been so much talk about overhauling the squad and almost every position at Arsenal has been discussed exhaustively, apart from the goalkeeper spot.
A good goalie can be the difference between a winning team and a losing one and the likes of Alisson Becker at Liverpool and Jan Oblak at Atletico Madrid have proven that.
While we shop for new players to fill the voids in our squad, we must consider signing a top-quality goalkeeper as well.
An article from Ime
6 CommentsAdd a Comment
You now see why it was a mistake to let martinez go.
The major problem is if you have quality midfielders and defenders, goal keepers have little to do.
Leno only needs tight competition to bring the best out of him.
Everyone has raved about Aston Villa’s defence all season and Martinez in particular.
Sure Martinez had 4 more clean sheets but he did play 3 more games. More important is that fact that Leno had a better ratio in conceded goals to minutes. Aston Villa let in more goals than Arsenal.
And that’s where stats are meaningless because there are so many other factors not taken into account. It’s a team game with very player having an effect on a games outcome, apart from luck, the ref, VAR, etc etc.
Leno just needs a good competitor, because he showed improved ball catching ability and consistency in our last five EPL matches. Hopefully he’s still motivated to play for Arsenal and keeps improving his decision making/ ball handling skill
We do yes, we should buy Martinez and then we may get Buendia 🙂
Another huge mistake from Arsenal.
Leno gets nervous and lacks concentration when we’re playing poorly.
Oh for an Oblak at our club.
We are linked with Obama of Ajax who is a top class keeper . If we get him and Ryan as back up . Then we can sell Leno