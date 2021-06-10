Opinion: Leno is decent but Arsenal really do need a better goalkeeper

Bernd Leno was prefered over Emi Martinez in the summer in a decision that feels like the wrong one now.

The Gunners had been looking to keep the better of both goalies after Martinez told them he wants to play more often after proving his worth in the absence of Leno.

The club chose the German and cashed in on Martinez who has gone on to become one of the best in the Premier League, while Leno struggles with inconsistency.

Germany has been the breeding ground for some of the best goalkeepers in the world and Leno isn’t the first German to be Arsenal’s first choice with Jens Lehmann manning the goal for them in a more successful era.

Leno has also shown some fine form between the sticks for the Gunners, but I believe strongly that we should sign a better goalie.

There has been so much talk about overhauling the squad and almost every position at Arsenal has been discussed exhaustively, apart from the goalkeeper spot.

A good goalie can be the difference between a winning team and a losing one and the likes of Alisson Becker at Liverpool and Jan Oblak at Atletico Madrid have proven that.

While we shop for new players to fill the voids in our squad, we must consider signing a top-quality goalkeeper as well.

An article from Ime