Opinion: Let’s be honest Arsenal proved Ozil right for not taking a pay cut

Arsenal has just landed Thomas Partey by paying his 50 million euros transfer fee.
The Ghanaian joins Gabriel Magalhaes whom Arsenal paid 30m euros to sign earlier in the summer.
The Gunners spent a combined 80m euros on just their transfer fees and they will still cover their wages and that of Dani Ceballos and Willian who joined them for free.
When the covid19 pandemic started, the Gunners claimed to have lost a ton of money and they asked their players to take pay cuts.
Several of the player accepted, but Mesut Ozil didn’t and the German was criticised heavily.
Arsenal also went ahead and made 55 members of staff redundant, but this is the same Arsenal that has been busy in the transfer window that just closed.
We might want to say the football club is more important than its staff, hence signing players should be a priority, but we cannot deny the fact that it seems Arsenal really didn’t need a wage cut or to make their staff redundant.
One of the key attributes a man should have is a mind of his own and sometimes, it can be at odds with what others think.
Ozil has proven to be a man that can stand alone and I think that our spending spree proves him right for not taking a wage cut.
An article from Ime
Doesn’t deter from the fact, he should never have been offered the salary he is on. By the time he leaves the club he will have cost the club around £150m in fees and wages alone. That does not include bonuses
I like thousands of others genuinely feel it was one of the worst mistakes the club has made in recent years to offer him £350k a week. Another was not encouraging Wenger to walk after his 3 FA Cups triumphs in a 4 year period.
It doesn’t matter where your views stand on this, he is taking money from this club and not giving anything back in real effort. There is no defence of a person who treats our great club the way he does. I will ask for replies to the question. WHAT IS HE DOING AT THIS CLUB TO JUSTIFY HIS EMPLOYMENT?
At Reggie
Question is how does Ozil salaries affect you as a fan.
Ozil PR team at work again. £350k a week and you can’t get into the starting line-up joke. Refusing to leave when there was suitors in Dubai. Clearly doesn’t care about his legacy or career and is looking to stick it to the club with his stupid statements. Hopefully he can get some game time in the reserves stupid waster!
What spending spree are you talking about? Are you saying that Arsenal should not have strengthened the team in the areas they needed to? In this transfer window, Chelsea spent the most (226.1m pounds),Manchester city spent 147m pounds, Aston Villa 85m pounds, Leeds 84.5m pounds, Wolves 83.6m pounds, Liverpool 81.7m pounds and Arsenal 81.5m pounds to improve their teams. All the clubs that spent more than Arsenal in this transfer window finished above Arsenal last season except Aston Villa and newcomers Leeds United. Ozil has exercised his right not to take a pay cut. Arsenal have the need to strengthen the team, so as to improve it’s performances,which will result in higher earnings for club to be able to sustain itself. Please forget about Ozil and thank him for his services. He has passed his best and even if he might be willing, but, he is physically too weak to play for Arsenal again,as,he is not training hard enough. Stop making justifications for Ozil’s actions or otherwise. Let’s move on. Arsenal first.
Ozil is a conundrum. He is neither here nor there. Its not his fault he was offered the absurd wage. He did not put a gun to the head of the bosses at arsenal to force them to give him the monstrous salary he is currently enjoying. Arsenal where desperate to keep him. So the blame of him not taking a pay cut is unjustified. Arsenal did not need the pay cut. They just wanted to flow with the tide and make people believe they were hurting financially too. But the debate has always been ozil’s work ethic to justify the humongous pay. When I look back on his spell at Madrid, he was a colossus. He had players like Alonso, khedira do the defensive work so that he could flourish upfront with CR7 and benzima. I think arteta should give him a chance now that we have partey. He could blossom in that CAM role without the shackles of defensive work. If he blossoms, the wage cut issue would be put to bed.