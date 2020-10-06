Opinion: Let’s be honest Arsenal proved Ozil right for not taking a pay cut

Arsenal has just landed Thomas Partey by paying his 50 million euros transfer fee.

The Ghanaian joins Gabriel Magalhaes whom Arsenal paid 30m euros to sign earlier in the summer.

The Gunners spent a combined 80m euros on just their transfer fees and they will still cover their wages and that of Dani Ceballos and Willian who joined them for free.

When the covid19 pandemic started, the Gunners claimed to have lost a ton of money and they asked their players to take pay cuts.

Several of the player accepted, but Mesut Ozil didn’t and the German was criticised heavily.

Arsenal also went ahead and made 55 members of staff redundant, but this is the same Arsenal that has been busy in the transfer window that just closed.

We might want to say the football club is more important than its staff, hence signing players should be a priority, but we cannot deny the fact that it seems Arsenal really didn’t need a wage cut or to make their staff redundant.

One of the key attributes a man should have is a mind of his own and sometimes, it can be at odds with what others think.

Ozil has proven to be a man that can stand alone and I think that our spending spree proves him right for not taking a wage cut.

