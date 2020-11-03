Opinion: Let’s be honest Ozil would have been a star in front of Partey

Arsenal has axed Mesut Ozil from their team and it is likely that we will never see the German in an Arsenal shirt again.
Mikel Arteta gave the former Real Madrid man the chance to become a player that could fit into his system, but that never happened and the Spaniard has now moved on without him.
Ozil is going to have a sad end to his Arsenal career despite offering so much at the start of his time at the Emirates.
While Arsenal seemed to have moved on from the talented German, I believe that there is still space for him in this team.
As a matter of fact, I think that this is the perfect time for Arsenal to have Ozil in the side and that we have probably discarded him too soon.
I watched as Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny covered our defence and won the midfield battle against Manchester United on Sunday and wish we had Ozil in that game.
The German will not offer so much running or pressing, but when Partey or Elneny has won possession back, Ozil is the perfect player to create chances for our attackers.
Arteta has shown leadership by axing Ozil, no doubt, but I wish he could give the midfielder another chance to play for the club with our current midfield options.
That would also be leadership.
An article by Ime
7 CommentsAdd a Comment
YAWN!
He’ll look good playing with those 2 for sure.
It’s true in theory, but I think there’s more to the Ozil issue other than he won’t press effectively.
They’re just waiting for him to accept things and move to another club so he can actually play.
I don’t see Arteta backing down, especially since things are coming together on the field. Hello Man U away 😉
I do love your persistence in making ozil as a hot topic every now and then but honestly it is getting rather boring going over old ground
In name he is an arsenal player but in reality he is done playing for us
He has had more chances to come good over the last few seasons then most players I can remember and each time he has not delivered consistent performances, hence why he is now on his way out for good
Plase move on and let’s talk about the bright future rather than the gloomy past
Keep well and safe every one
Onwards and upwards
Yawn. Just stop it!
Ship has sailed, no point. Let’s look to the future now. Let’s get a young dynamic player to complement Elneny and Partey …. Aouar is the man. I would suggest we can may be try for that kid Martin olgard from Madrid he did pretty well on loan last year. Madrid might not be willing to sell him but he is a good player.
The only way for Ozil back into the Arsenal team is if the club can ship out 2 to 3 of the non home-grown players currently in their books during the January window. I have players like Mustafi, Kolasinac and Sokratis in mind.
Otherwise, forget it because I don’t see any of the players the club has registered who can be dropped for Ozil