Opinion: Let’s be honest Ozil would have been a star in front of Partey

Arsenal has axed Mesut Ozil from their team and it is likely that we will never see the German in an Arsenal shirt again.

Mikel Arteta gave the former Real Madrid man the chance to become a player that could fit into his system, but that never happened and the Spaniard has now moved on without him.

Ozil is going to have a sad end to his Arsenal career despite offering so much at the start of his time at the Emirates.

While Arsenal seemed to have moved on from the talented German, I believe that there is still space for him in this team.

As a matter of fact, I think that this is the perfect time for Arsenal to have Ozil in the side and that we have probably discarded him too soon.

I watched as Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny covered our defence and won the midfield battle against Manchester United on Sunday and wish we had Ozil in that game.

The German will not offer so much running or pressing, but when Partey or Elneny has won possession back, Ozil is the perfect player to create chances for our attackers.

Arteta has shown leadership by axing Ozil, no doubt, but I wish he could give the midfielder another chance to play for the club with our current midfield options.

That would also be leadership.

An article by Ime